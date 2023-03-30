"Not sure who they are": The Masked Singer fans fail to recognize Christine Quinn's voice behind Scorpio costume

Episode 7 of The Masked Singer, which aired on Wednesday, March 29, at 8 pm ET, featured three new singers entering the popular singing competition with undisclosed identities.

One of the performers, Scorpio, was able to reach the battle royale round against Doll, but got eliminated after singing Duran Duran's Hungry Like the Wolf. Her singing was electric, and she also performed stunts on stage, but could not sing as well as Doll.

Scorpio even did splits in her first performance while singing her own rendition of Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Want to Have Fun. Her hints included:

Working at fast food and bars

The key to my fame was actually just be myself

Becoming a villain sometimes

Charming and persuasive

A fancy car

Strip of high-rise buildings called “claw street”

Sports balls

A clothing designer taking measurements

The quote “watering your property is important”

Judge Robin earlier said that Scorpio might be Christine Quinn, but later changed it to Lisa Rinna. Jenny’s final guess was Denise Richards. Ken said that Scorpio might be Heidi Klum, while Nicole guessed that Scorpio was Willa Ford.

Even The Masked Singer fans could not guess that Scorpio was Netflix celebrity and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

The Masked Singer fans thought that Scorpio was Denise Richards or Cameron Diaz

Fans failed to guess that Christine Quinn might be under the mask on the show. Based on the voice, they felt that it might be actress Denise Richards or Cameron Diaz.

Savannah Violet @_SparklyThings Mmmm. Maybe Scorpio is Cameron Diaz? Idk or EJ? I mean she is a Scorpio #TheMaskedSinger Mmmm. Maybe Scorpio is Cameron Diaz? Idk or EJ? I mean she is a Scorpio #TheMaskedSinger

Scott Carasik @CarasikS I got Cameron Diaz as the Scorpio and Dee Snider as the Doll. #TheMaskedSinger I got Cameron Diaz as the Scorpio and Dee Snider as the Doll. #TheMaskedSinger

Reid Harris Cooper @reidhcooper Vocally Scorpio sounds like Aubrey Plaza ... I have no idea what the clues are, but it's definitely a funny person and Doll totally sounds like Eddie Izzard, but I think they did the show already? I like making dumb #TheMaskedSinger tweets. Vocally Scorpio sounds like Aubrey Plaza ... I have no idea what the clues are, but it's definitely a funny person and Doll totally sounds like Eddie Izzard, but I think they did the show already? I like making dumb #TheMaskedSinger tweets.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 I think that scorpio is denise richards, Only one way to find out #TheMaskedSinger I think that scorpio is denise richards, Only one way to find out #TheMaskedSinger.

Christine Quinn manifested her The Masked Singer performance

In a recent interview with EW, Christine said that she was excited for the show and had manifested the experience as a big fan herself. The Selling Sunset realtor added:

"I always had so much respect and just admiration for people that were able to get out of their comfort zone and do that."

She said that performing on stage was fun as someone who has a Scorpio rising in her astrological chart. She also revealed that she would never appear on Selling Sunset again, but might appear on other TV shows. Quinn added:

"It doesn't mean I'm not going to do fun things anymore. But absolutely not. I mean, it's… no. I have been asked by some of the girls like, "I have a birthday party. Can you please come to my birthday party?" And I'm like, "No, not in a million years.""

Christine was very surprised by her own performance as she doubted her ability to even do it without getting nervous.

Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer air on the Fox network every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

