Who was behind the Doll costume on The Masked Singer? Fan predictions turn out to be correct

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 8 aired on Fox this Thursday, April 6, at 8 pm ET. Doll, who defeated Scorpio and Moose in the previous episode, failed to move forward in the competition and was eliminated after just one performance.

He sang Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds but failed to impress the judges with his energetic performance and swift background dancers, who wore popcorn masks and costumes.

After unmasking, fans were not shocked to see legendary rockstar Dee Snider, but the judges were blown away by the revelation. Nicole had guessed that the Doll was David Lee Roth and Ken had predicted that it was Austin Butler.

Jenny had predicted the doll was Iggy Pop, while Robin said that it must be Gene Simmons.

Dee's hints included a lollipop heart, making movies and platinum records, was a weirdo, finding misfit dolls and starting his own crew, someone trying to break the group, and a house full of animals.

The Masked Singer fans very easily connected the dots before the unmasking and were not surprised to see Snider underneath.

The Masked Singer fans guessed the Doll's identity correctly

Dee Snider was the lead singer of the popular 80s band Twisted Sister, which is referred to as "misfit dolls" in his clues. The heart-shaped lollipop was a clue to his old song, Dead Hearts. Dee's band has multiple platinum records. He once called other singers "domestic animals," which hinted at a farmhouse filled with animals.

The Masked Singer fans immediately connected the dots and predicted Doll's identity correctly.

Amanda Weimar @alias093001 Basically, Twitter is better at guessing than the judges. Sniffed out Dee Snider almost immediately #TheMaskedSinger Basically, Twitter is better at guessing than the judges. Sniffed out Dee Snider almost immediately #TheMaskedSinger

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 I knew it, And I was right, Dee snider was the doll #TheMaskedSinger I knew it, And I was right, Dee snider was the doll #TheMaskedSinger.

Dee Snider was the lead songwriter for Twisted Singer

Dee Snider is originally from Astoria, Queens, but was raised in New York. He sang in the church choir as a child and graduated from Baldwin Senior High School in 1973.

Snider joined the Twisted Singer band in 1976 and since then has been associated with the Bent Brother, Desperado, and Widowmaker bands. His trademark look in the 80s, as the lead songwriter of Twisted Singer, was wearing eye shadow, beauty mark, and red lipstick. Some of his solo albums include Dee Does Broadway, We Are the Ones, and For the Love of Metal.

Dee has been married to costume designer Suzette since 1981 and the couple has four children together. His song We’re Not Gonna Take It was used by abortion rights activists in 2013, protesting teachers in 2018, and demonstrators in Fort Lauderdale protesting face masks during Covid.

After Dee's elimination, Dandelion won the battle royale round while Mantis was saved by the judges using the bell. Both will now be seen performing in the semi-finals. The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and fans can stream the show on Hulu the very next day.

