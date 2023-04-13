"I knew it": The Masked Singer fans are not so surprised to see Melissa Joan Hart under the Lamp costume

FOX aired a brand new episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, April 12, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured three contestants, Lamp, UFO, and Dandelion, competing against each other to earn a spot in the next round of the show and ultimately win the trophy. Lamp was able to get past the first round but was defeated by UFO in the Battle Royale stage.

Before performing on Bananarama's Venus and Elton John's Rocket Man, Lamp revealed that she was terrified of singing despite performing a lot in her pre-teens.

She also mentioned that she had “locked lips” with some of her “generation’s iconic heartthrobs.” Her visual clues included a cauldron, a yearbook, a framed picture of Nicole, a steering wheel, and an energy drink.

The Masked Singer fans immediately recognized the voice of popular actress Melissa Joan Hart and felt that her costume itself was a very big hint of her identity. Melissa was a cast member of Sabrina, where her character had a Tiffany lamp on her bedside for over seven years.

In an interview, Hart mentioned that the costume was "like a little Easter egg clue" and fans got it immediately.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 @MaskedSingerFOX I knew it was melissa joan hart, She was from the show called sabrina the teenage witch, And melissa and joey #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX I knew it was melissa joan hart, She was from the show called sabrina the teenage witch, And melissa and joey #TheMaskedSinger.

The Masked Singer fans had already predicted that Lamp was actress Melissa Joan Hart

The yearbook was a clue to Melissa’s character in Yearbook Girl and the cauldron was a clue to her popular series Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Mario Lopez was a hint that Melissa was in the Christmas movie Holiday in Handcuffs.

The Masked Singer fans were not surprised by the revelation and were happy to see Melissa on stage. Even judges Robin, Nicole, and Jenny guessed her identity correctly, and only Ken made the wrong prediction that Lamp was Michelle Williams.

𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Mandy 💋🏹 @StateofMandy13 #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX if this is Melissa Joan Hart, I’d like to point out I said it since she stepped onstage @MaskedSingerFOX if this is Melissa Joan Hart, I’d like to point out I said it since she stepped onstage 😅 #TheMaskedSinger

About Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart is best known for her popular roles in Melissa & Joey, Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and No Good Luck. She is the first celebrity to win a $1 million prize for her charity on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Hart has been featured in many films like God's Not Dead 2 and Drive Me Crazy.

She is from Smithtown, New York, and made her debut in the entertainment industry at the age of 4. She was honored with the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in 2000 for her role in Drive Me Crazy.

Hart competed in DWTS in 2009 and was eliminated in week 6.

After Lamp's elimination, UFO advanced to the next round of The Masked Singer. The show airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream it on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes