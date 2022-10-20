7 most popular Halloween costumes of 2022 and where to get them online

Halloween is a festive reflection of the most recent horror pop-culture icons every year. While some costumes, such as Frankenstein and Dracula, have been popular choices for years due to their strong roots in modern culture, other characters have only recently gained popularity.

This year's most popular costumes include Spider-Man, "Stranger Things" characters, Michael Myers, the masked villain from Scream, and others. Here is an exhaustive list of this year's most popular costumes and where to find them online.

Halloween 2022: Popular costumes and where to find them

1) Witch

Witch (Image via BBC)

The witch is the most popular costume this October, complete with a pointed black hat, a wand, and an eerily black costume.

You can even dress up your dogs and cats in witch costumes this year. The costume is available for purchase on Amazon as well as the Halloween Costumes website for $15 and $50 respectively.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Image via YouTube)

Despite the lack of a horror element, Spider-Man is one of the most popular costumes this year. The character's broad appeal among kids and adults, as well as being a pop-culture icon, is one of the main factors in the superhero's popularity during the spooky season and the majority of other costume parties.

Spider-Man costumes range from the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to the Iron Spider-Man in a variety of colors, including red, blue, and black.

Get it from Halloween Costumes at $70

Get it from Amazon at $45

3) Dinosaur

Dinosaur costume (Image via Halloween Costumes)

The dinosaur costume is one of the most popular this year, especially among young children. While werewolves were previously the most popular costumes, dinosaurs have taken over this year, most likely following the release of Jurassic World Dominion.

Although the dinosaur, specifically the T-Rex, has been popular in pop culture since the Jurassic Park franchise began, the ferocious predator's popularity increased this year, largely due to the said movie.

Some of the more popular dinosaur costumes include the Spiny Stegosaurus costume and the T-Rex costume.

Get it from Halloween Costumes at $30

Get it from Amazon at $60.93

4) Stranger Things

Stranger Things (Image via Style Caster)

Stranger Things broke into the mainstream as one of the most popular shows ever made, thanks to its incredible storyline, and well-developed characters. Given that the show contains significant elements of horror, it's no surprise that it's a popular source of inspiration when it comes to choosing a costume.

The show has a diverse cast of characters who can all serve as great scary masks. Vecna masks are some of the most interesting items on the list, while a costume of Eleven is another.

Vecna masks is available at $40, whereas Eleven costumes can be purchased for $60 from Halloween Costumes.

5) Fairy

Fairy costume (Image via Etsy)

People of all ages, from children to adults, love fairies. A fairy costume can also be customized by adding half ears and horns. It typically comes with sparkling pixie dust, adorable dresses, and tiaras.

Get it from Halloween Costumes at $30-$85

Get it from Amazon at $45

6) Pirate

Pirate Costume (Image via AppleGreen Cottage)

Whether it's Captain Hook or a character from Pirates of the Caribbean, all of them make excellent picks for the spooky season.

Get it from Halloween Costumes at $110

Get it from Amazon at $30-$45

7) Rabbit

Rabbit costume (Image via Dreamstime.com)

The rabbit can represent many things, from an adorable cartoon character that reflects an innocent animal to its terrifying depiction in Donnie Darko.

The rabbit costume is one of the most popular this year and comes in a variety of colors, including gray, white, and black, depending upon how you'd want to style it.

Get it from Halloween Costumes at $60-$155

Get it from Amazon at $30-$40

Which one of these characters would you dress up as? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes