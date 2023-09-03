The Masked Singer season 10: Themes, costumes, and more details explored

The Masked Singer season 10 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 pm ET. Once the curtains rise, viewers will be left guessing the identities of the celebrities as they showcase their singing talent disguised in eclectic costumes and face masks.

The Masked Singer is, in fact, part of a broader franchise that originated in South Korea. Fox's American singing competition has been making waves in the realm of reality television ever since it premiered in January 2019.

It is a fun but competitive show where well-known celebrities conceal their identities and showcase their singing potential. The participating celebrities have to don elaborate costumes from head to toe and wear face masks, effectively hiding their identities from the viewers, participants, and judges.

The Masked Singer season 10: Format, costumes, cast, and more

Format

The mystery contestants' allure, combined with the engaging guessing game hosted by Nick Cannon make the show a global success.

Each episode of the series consists of two rounds and promises to be packed with epic musical performances. The first round features all the contestants performing and putting their best foot forward. In round two, fans witness a thrilling showdown between the top two contestants of the episode.

The panel of judges is critical to the show's mystique as they try and guess the real identity of the masked singer based on the hints they leave before and during their performances. Any contestant whose identity is guessed correctly is then eliminated from the show. The viewers, however, get a chance to vote and save their favorite performers.

New masks and costumes to set the stage on fire in season 10

Season 0 Masks - Hawk | S'more | Hibiscus | Donut | Anonymouse (Image via FOX)

After Fox teased the fandom by announcing Anonymouse as its opener for The Masked Singer season 10, fans now eagerly await more details about the 16 individuals set to entertain them very soon.

Viewers will be treated to some out-of-the-box costumes in the upcoming season. The show will feature 16 contestants and some of them are Donut, Hawk, Hibiscus, Anteater, and S'More.

Judges panel and stellar cast

The Masked Singer season 10 cast and judge panel (Image via FOX)

Apart from the host, Nick Cannon, returning to the show, viewers can also expect the star-studded panel consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke to grace their screens for yet another season. Several other popular stars will be participating in the show as contestants, and their identities will be revealed during the course of the series.

Last season, talented singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs donned the mask of the Greek Goddess Medusa. Her mesmerizing performances left viewers spellbound and, ultimately, helped her win the crown. Other contestants included runner-up David Archuleta, masked as the Macaw, country music singer Sara Evans, TV host and comedian Howie Mandel, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, five-time WWE champion Alexa Bliss, and many others.

Fans are now excited to see which stars appear in the show's new season.

Catch Fox's biweekly reality spectacle — The Masked Singer season 10, which promises fantastic music, popular celebrities in never-seen-before costumes, entertaining performances, and much more. The upcoming season is set to air on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 pm ET.