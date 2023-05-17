The Masked Singer season 9 finale release date, air time, and plot

The Masked Singer season 9 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment is the finale segment of the season, and by the end of it, the show will find the winning costume.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final two celebrity contestants each perform two all-new songs; both are revealed -- but only one takes home the trophy and is crowned the Season 9 winner."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the season finale of The Masked Singer season 9 on Fox.

Macaw and Medusa will be unmasked in the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9 will see the last remaining masks go up against each other as they sing two songs before the judges decide who takes home the trophy.

The show will also have an After the Finale special on Twitter at 1 am ET where the audience can interact with the champion of season 9.

In a promo uploaded to social media, season 9 of The Masked Singer will go down in history as the “most celebrated season”. In the clip, Nicole Scherzinger is heard asking the other panelists if their show is a little out there. Jenny McCarthy adds that it’s “one of the best till date,” while Ken Jeong states after the unmasking that it’s been the greatest reveal ever.

Nicole is further heard telling one of the contestants that they are a gift from heaven, while the Hangover actor is seen getting emotional.

He said:

"Thank God for you and I love you."

All clues for the remaining masks

Macaw

The Masked Singer season 9’s Macaw has been singing from a young age. His clue package began with him stating that the mask is everything they are now—flashy, competent, and singing country songs. He added that his father had an influence on his career early on and that although he has been performing since a young age, it wasn’t his passion to begin with.

He added:

"My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant. And, eventually, I spread my wings on bigger stages."

He further addressed his struggles with anxiety; this clue came with two spinning red arrows, a cartoon rainstorm, and two yellow animated dolphins that jumped out of water.

He further added that what started as a way to make their parents happy turned into something that filled them with joy. His clue was accompanied by the letters La La La La,” as The Masked Singer contestant stated that this past year, they decided to be brave in their personal and professional lives. The final clue for Macaw was a silver medal, and they explained that they didn’t strike gold until after they left the nest.

Medusa

Medusa's initial clue package revealed that she grew up away from the spotlight and that she is a dancer who never blended in. The clue was accompanied by Greek statues. She added that she realized early on that she was born to stand out and did her own thing, ignoring people’s expectations of her “to conform.”

She added that she embraced her oddities, “snakes and all”. She added that it has taken her from the Super Bowl to this stage and that she’s been there before. Her other hints include a balance scale, a large knight and bishop from chess, a true love heart tattoo, Buckingham Palace, and planets and asteroids. The Masked Singer season 9 contestant’s “Swag Bag clue” was a DVD of Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane, a wire sculpture of a bridge, and tarot cards.

She added:

"I’ve kind of always felt like an underdog. This whole experience brings me back to the early days of my career, where I had to constantly prove myself to people that I was worthy of their time and energy."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the season finale of The Masked Singer season 9 on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes