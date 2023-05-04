The Masked Singer season 9: Fans not surprised to see former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo under the UFO costume

The Masked Singer season 9 quarter finals aired on Fox this Wednesday, May 3, at 8 pm ET. The episode was themed British Invasion Night, where the remaining four competitors had to sing British songs to earn a spot in the semi-finals. At the end of the night, UFO was voted out by the studio audience, despite her fantastic performance of Amy Winehouse’s Tears Dry on Their Own. This meant that Macaw, California Roll, and Medusa reached the next stage of the competition.

The UFO entered the competition in Week 9 (group 3) and was easily able to defeat the reigning winner at the time, Lamp aka actress Melissa Joan Hart. She also impressed the judges with her special performance of Kygo’s Stargazing in week 10. Some of her clues included:

The runway

Making posing for the locals

Down to Earth

Sister Ships

The statement “Look out universe, this is no model plane.”

Princess Tiara

Planet wide

A sewing machine

Career focused on how I look physically

The Masked Singer fans were easily able to connect the dots and predicted that the UFO was former Miss USA and Miss 2012 Universe Olivia Culpo. They recognized her energetic voice and felt that Tiara had hinted at a beauty pageant.

The sewing machine and poses gave a direct clue to Olivia's career as a fashion influencer and model. She was also seen in a TLC show called The Culpo Sisters with her sisters, which represented her 'sister ships.'

Savannah Violet @_SparklyThings This has got to be Olivia Culpo. Miss USA AND Miss Universe??? AS THE UFO?! THE COSTUME MAKES SENSE #TheMaskedSinger This has got to be Olivia Culpo. Miss USA AND Miss Universe??? AS THE UFO?! THE COSTUME MAKES SENSE #TheMaskedSinger

The Masked Singer fans praise Olivia's performance in the competition

The judges were very impressed by Olivia’s voice. Jenny praised her by saying:

"You command the attention from the audience — you are so fun!"

Nicole guessed that the UFO was Lily Collins while Ken said that she was Rebecca Romijn. Robin guessed that UFO was Molly Sims. The singer even gave a big hint before leaving the stage by saying:

"I’m beyond proud represent and come from the USA!"

The Masked Singer fans were impressed with Olivia's performance and personality and were also not too surprised when the UFO was unmasked.

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan Olivia better need to have her own single after the show right now. #TheMaskedSinger Olivia better need to have her own single after the show right now. #TheMaskedSinger

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 That's Olivia Culpo who was a former Miss USA and Miss Universe #TheMaskedSinger That's Olivia Culpo who was a former Miss USA and Miss Universe #TheMaskedSinger

Swiftie4RepNYD @Swiftie4RepNYD Clues for UFO have me leaning towards Olivia Culpo. #TheMaskedSinger Clues for UFO have me leaning towards Olivia Culpo. #TheMaskedSinger

carlos @svlmonskinrolls



#themaskedsinger olivia culpo you'll always be loved by me olivia culpo you'll always be loved by me #themaskedsinger

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 The UFO is definitely olivia culpo, She is amazing #TheMaskedSinger The UFO is definitely olivia culpo, She is amazing #TheMaskedSinger.

Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe in 2012

30-year-old Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island. She is the middle child out of her five siblings and attended the St. Mary Academy – Bay View. Culpo used to play Cello in her hometown and attended the Brevard Music Center for two summers.

She won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition in 2012, which was also her first-ever pageant. Shortly thereafter, Olivia was crowned Miss USA on June 3, 2012. She became the 61st Miss Universe that year and was the eighth representative from the country to win the crown.

Post the competition, Olivia became a social media star and has made several brand deals with companies like Uberliss, Kipling, etc. She has also made appearances in movies like The Other Woman and I Feel Pretty.

The Masked Singer airs on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

