"She is amazing": The Masked Singer fans think that Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is under the UFO costume

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 10 aired on Fox on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the 6 remaining contestants performing new songs and giving away hints about their identity before the quarter-finals. One of the contestants, the UFO, intrigued the audience as she gave an epic performance on Kygo's Stagazing, ending the episode on a high note.

The UFO joined the competition in week 9 and successfully eliminated reigning queen Dandelion and newcomer Lamp. She impressed the judges with her sweet and soothing voice after performing Coldplay's Yellow and Elton John's Rocket Man. Some clues about her identity include a sewing machine, a tiara, being 'down to earth,' and having other 'sister ships.' It also included a statement:

"Look out universe, this is no model plane."

The Masked Singer fans quickly predicted that the UFO is the 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Olivia is also associated with fashion and modeling. She is very close to her sisters and was even seen with them in a TLC series titled The Culpo Sisters.

The Masked Singer fans praise the UFO for her performance

On the April 19 episode, the UFO said:

“In my universe, beauty can sometimes be in the eye of the beholder. So I figured, what better place to change things up than ‘The Masked Singer’ stage?"

She praised other competitors and confessed that she was “freaked out” about singing against Dandelion and Lamp. The UFO also said that she will continue to have fun, reach out for the stars and get out of her comfort zone.

The Masked Singer fans praised her performance on Stargazing and predicted that Olivia Culpo was under the UFO costume.

Who is Olivia Culpo?

30-year-old Olivia Culpo is from Cranston, Rhode Island. She is of Italian descent and attended St. Mary Academy – Bay View.

In 2012, Culpo became Miss Rhode Island USA, which was her first-ever pageant. She also won the Miss USA title in June 2012.

Culpo became the 61st Miss Universe in December 2012, bringing the crown to the United States after 15 years. She is a popular social media influencer with over 5 million followers on Instagram. She has collaborated with many brands like Uberliss and L’Oreal.

Olivia got engaged to NFL player Christian McCaffrey on April 7, 2023, after dating for 4 years.

As the winner of her group, the UFO (most likely Olivia Culpo) will compete in the semi-finals with California Roll, Macaw, and one other performer who was saved by the bell.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Hulu.

