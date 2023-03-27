Who is Kiko Mizuhara? All about the model spotted with Harry Styles in Tokyo

American-Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara was spotted with English singer Harry Styles roaming around in Japan. On Saturday, March 25, photographs of the 32-year-old personality alongside the 29-year-old singer went viral on Twitter, where they can be seen walking on the streets of Tokyo.

One of the pictures also shows Styles donning Mizuhara's feather angel wings while walking on the road.

The outing comes after the As It Was singer was spotted kissing actress/model Emily Ratajkowski in a viral video.

Harry is yet to address the nature of their relationship. However, several media houses speculate about a romance between the two, especially after Emily Ratajkowski split up with comedian Eric Andre.

Kiko Mizuhara began her modeling career with Seventeen Magazine

Born as Noriko Daniel on October 15, 1990, Kiko Mizuhara is a native of Dallas, Texas. Her father is an American, while her mother is Japanese and of Korean descent. Her family shifted to Kobe, Japan, when she was one year old. Her parents divorced when she was 11, and she has lived with her mother since then.

Kiko Mizuhara took part in a Seventeen fashion magazine tryout in 2003. She was chosen as Miss Seventeen at the tryout and signed on to pose exclusively for the magazine for the next three years.

Kiko Mizuhara started working exclusively as a model for the fashion publication ViVi in July 2007. Kiko was an exclusive model for ViVi for some time before she began walking the runway for the Tokyo Girls Collection. Her modeling career flourished not only in Japan but also in the rest of Asia and Europe.

She also appeared in several other fashion magazines like Vogue China, Vogue Italia, Vogue Japan, Vogue America, and Vogue Taiwan.

Mizuhara's work stretched onto other high-profile magazines like GQ, Dazed, Grazia, Confused, and Another Magazine. Moreover, she has endorsed companies like Kitsune, Diesel, and Reebok.

Aside from modeling, Kiko Mizuhara is also an actress. She began her acting career in Anh Hung Tran's 2010 directorial film Norwegian Wood as Miko. Her other acting credits include:

Helter Skelter

Yae no sakura

Kyabin atendanto keiji: Nyû Yôku satsujin jiken

Kokoro ga Pokitto ne

The State of Union

Kôdaike no hitobito

A Boy Who Wished to Be Okuda Tamio and a Girl Who Drove All Men Crazy

The Good Wife: Nichiyô gekijô Guddo waifu

Aristocrats

Ride or Die

Hoshi Shinichi no Fushigina Fushigina Tanpen Dorama, etc.

As of this article's writing, neither Harry Styles nor Mizuhara have commented on the nature of their relationship.

