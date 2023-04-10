What is Olivia Culpo’s ethnicity? Details revealed as the model announces engagement with NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Model and former Miss Universe of Italian descent, Olivia Culpo, 30, took her Instagram on Friday, April 7, to announce her engagement with Christian McCaffrey, 26, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The Miss Universe 2012 captioned her post with the date, "4.2.23" and shared a set of monochrome photos featuring her and McCaffrey.

As mentioned, Culpo is of Italian descent because of her father, while her maternal side has Irish roots. Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, has Irish, German, English, and Scottish ancestry, as per EthniCelebs.com. He is the son of Ed (a former NFL star) and Lisa McCaffrey (an ex-Stanford soccer star).

Reportedly, the couple's romance began in 2019, before they got engaged on April 2, 2023.

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey proposed to Olivia Culpo on a mini-vacation in Utah

McCaffrey and Culpo were on a mini-vacation in Utah along with their Goldendoodle puppy Oliver Sprinkles when the former got down on his knee to propose to his partner. The 26-year-old NFL star proposed to his girlfriend with a ring from Ring Concierge, as per Page Six.

The ring that Miss USA 2012 (and Miss Universe 2012) is seen flaunting in one of her pictures from the engagement-announcement post seems akin to Ring Concierge's Whisper Thin style. Interestingly, the ring design has the thinnest band on the market, as advertised by Ring Concierge's website.

"Whisper Thin" ring style (Image via Ring Concierge)

Reports from multiple outlets further confirmed that Olivia Culpo was indeed wearing the Whisper Thin ring, which had an oval diamond and epaulet side stones. The engagement ring is made of yellow gold and platinum.

Page Six reported that the diamond used in the ring is five to six carats and costs between $100K to $200K. However, it is important to note that the official parties have not confirmed any of these details.

Olivia Culpo began her beauty pageant career in 2012

For the uninitiated, Culpo began her beauty pageant career in 2012 by entering the Miss Rhode Island USA contest. She came in first position in the first-ever pageant she participated in. Post her success at the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, Olivia Culpo was seen on the stage of the 61st edition of Miss USA in 2012.

Culpo continued her winning streak and emerged victorious as Miss USA 2012 on June 6, 2012. After Miss USA, Olivia also qualified for Miss Universe, and on December 19, 2012, in Las Vegas, she was crowned the winner. She also became the first Rhode Island resident to win the Miss Universe pageant and the first victor for the US since 1997.

Soon after her performances at prestigious beauty pageant contests, Olivia Culpo became an internet celebrity. She has also worked in multiple TV and movie productions, including The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, American Satan, and its television spinoff Paradise City.

Apart from appearing at later Miss Universe editions as a host and judge, Olivia Culpo was also seen in Nick Jonas' 2014 song Jealous. Besides the acting career, the 30-year-old celebrity continued modeling for multiple brands and magazines.

