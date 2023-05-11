"Rigged": The Masked Singers fans shocked as Medusa reaches the finals

The Masked Singer season 9 semi-finals aired on Fox this Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET, and once again, Medusa easily defeated her competitors. She was a part of the first group itself and was saved by the bell in week three. So far, Medusa has prevailed over many singers like Gnome and Night Owl.
She was also the winner of the “Battle of the saved” where she earned a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating her fellow singers who were also saved by the bell in their respective groups.
In the semi-finals, Medusa sang Hozier's Take Me to Church and Bruno Mars' Runaway Baby. She secured a spot in the finale as California Roll aka Pentatonix was sent home. However, The Masked Singer fans could not understand why Medusa was winning all the rounds despite her poor performance.
Even in her semi-finals performance, Medusa kept on shouting the lyrics without any harmony. The studio audience was shocked when they learnt that California Roll was going home instead of the former. Fans wondered if the show was "rigged," as they felt that there was no way that such a singer could even move past the second round.
The Masked Singer fans upset as Medusa wins over California Roll
Throughout the season, Medusa has been able to defeat all of her competitors and will now be seen singing the finals against Macaw.
The Masked Singer fans were shocked after seeing her win against the California Roll group, who gave a very harmonious performance. They felt bad for the group and said that the show was "rigged" as Medusa could not defeat such talented performers.
Hints about Medusa's identity
Some of Medusa’s clues from week one are green statues, a large knight, Buckingham Palace, and a true love heart tattoo. She revealed in the episode that she “grew up far from the spotlight” and “never quite fit in.”
Medusa also said that she has performed in the super bowl and on The Masked Singer stage in her career.
In week 2, her clues were chess pieces, a picture of colorful palm trees and a picture of Coldplay's Chris Martin. She confessed after her performance that she was a “softy underneath” her mask. In week three, Medusa said that she grew up singing with her dad and her hints included a dog treat and a picture of season 7 performer McTerrier.
Her hints in the week 6 episode were some tarot cards, which had several items printed on them, like piano clues, a dragon and a Golden Mask trophy. In the Battle of The Saved, Medusa revealed that she was known by a different name in her home and another name in her career.
Her semi-finals clues included a picture of someone looking like her as she explained,
"She was a really colorful, vibrant person, and was my biggest cheerleader. In 2020, I lost her. She was really young, and it was really sudden."
Medusa then confessed that she had a baby boy soon after the big loss.
The finale of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on Fox next Wednesday, May 17 at 8 pm ET, featuring the final battle between Macaw and Medusa.