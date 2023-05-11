"Rigged": The Masked Singers fans shocked as Medusa reaches the finals

The Masked Singer season 9 semi-finals aired on Fox this Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET, and once again, Medusa easily defeated her competitors. She was a part of the first group itself and was saved by the bell in week three. So far, Medusa has prevailed over many singers like Gnome and Night Owl.

She was also the winner of the “Battle of the saved” where she earned a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating her fellow singers who were also saved by the bell in their respective groups.

In the semi-finals, Medusa sang Hozier's Take Me to Church and Bruno Mars' Runaway Baby. She secured a spot in the finale as California Roll aka Pentatonix was sent home. However, The Masked Singer fans could not understand why Medusa was winning all the rounds despite her poor performance.

Even in her semi-finals performance, Medusa kept on shouting the lyrics without any harmony. The studio audience was shocked when they learnt that California Roll was going home instead of the former. Fans wondered if the show was "rigged," as they felt that there was no way that such a singer could even move past the second round.

expedited_healer 🖤🤍💛💜 @Kafufu_Coffee this season of #TheMaskedSinger is rigged. Ain't no WAY Medusa has made it this far! Shoulda been kicked her first, MAYBE second round. istfg if she wins this season of #TheMaskedSinger is rigged. Ain't no WAY Medusa has made it this far! Shoulda been kicked her first, MAYBE second round. istfg if she wins 😡

The Masked Singer fans upset as Medusa wins over California Roll

Throughout the season, Medusa has been able to defeat all of her competitors and will now be seen singing the finals against Macaw.

The Masked Singer fans were shocked after seeing her win against the California Roll group, who gave a very harmonious performance. They felt bad for the group and said that the show was "rigged" as Medusa could not defeat such talented performers.

kay. #TeamAriana @kaylathebigbro1 California Rolls should have won. I just know Medusa is rigged to win. #TheMaskedSinger California Rolls should have won. I just know Medusa is rigged to win. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/sTgaqUHQt6

Ghost rider @Ghostri46222255 ANYTHING TO GET MEDUSA THRU !! I give up on masked singer another rigged show !! Even audience was stunned you could hear them #TheMaskedSinger ANYTHING TO GET MEDUSA THRU !! I give up on masked singer another rigged show !! Even audience was stunned you could hear them #TheMaskedSinger

BlingMinion @carterbelle395 To be clear. If Medusa moves on, its rigged. #TheMaskedSinger To be clear. If Medusa moves on, its rigged. #TheMaskedSinger

🍂 what about yesterday 🌧 @lonestranger27

#maskedsinger #themaskedsinger I'm not gonna lie, I like both Macaw and Medusa, but the Cali Rolls leaving over Medusa for that Battle Royale performance she gave, made me lose almost all of my motivation to watch the finale I'm not gonna lie, I like both Macaw and Medusa, but the Cali Rolls leaving over Medusa for that Battle Royale performance she gave, made me lose almost all of my motivation to watch the finale#maskedsinger #themaskedsinger

vent space @fandumbcourse Happy to see @davidarchie heading to the season finale of #TheMaskedSinger , but he should have been next to Pentatonix/California Roll and not Medusa. The vocal talent in that group far surpasses the Medusa costume's. Happy to see @davidarchie heading to the season finale of #TheMaskedSinger, but he should have been next to Pentatonix/California Roll and not Medusa. The vocal talent in that group far surpasses the Medusa costume's.

Hints about Medusa's identity

Some of Medusa’s clues from week one are green statues, a large knight, Buckingham Palace, and a true love heart tattoo. She revealed in the episode that she “grew up far from the spotlight” and “never quite fit in.”

Medusa also said that she has performed in the super bowl and on The Masked Singer stage in her career.

In week 2, her clues were chess pieces, a picture of colorful palm trees and a picture of Coldplay's Chris Martin. She confessed after her performance that she was a “softy underneath” her mask. In week three, Medusa said that she grew up singing with her dad and her hints included a dog treat and a picture of season 7 performer McTerrier.

Her hints in the week 6 episode were some tarot cards, which had several items printed on them, like piano clues, a dragon and a Golden Mask trophy. In the Battle of The Saved, Medusa revealed that she was known by a different name in her home and another name in her career.

Her semi-finals clues included a picture of someone looking like her as she explained,

"She was a really colorful, vibrant person, and was my biggest cheerleader. In 2020, I lost her. She was really young, and it was really sudden."

Medusa then confessed that she had a baby boy soon after the big loss.

The finale of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on Fox next Wednesday, May 17 at 8 pm ET, featuring the final battle between Macaw and Medusa.

Poll : 0 votes