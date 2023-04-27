"Should be going home": The Masked Singer fans upset as Medusa wins against Gargoyle aka Keenan Allen

FOX aired a brand new episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, April 26 where the three singers saved by the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell competed against each other for a spot in the quarter-finals. The performers were Mantis, Gargoyle, and Medusa.

Mantis was eliminated in the first round itself. Gargoyle and Medusa performed on Fall Out Boy's Centuries but the former failed to impress the judges. Gargoyle was then revealed to be NFL player Keenan Alexander Allen.

Medusa once again defeated new competitors, even after a high-pitched performance on Shawn Mendes' Mercy.

The Masked Singer fans, however, were not at all impressed with Medusa's voice and singing style. They felt that she kept singing the same note over and over again, almost shouting, unlike Gargoyle's calm voice, which has range.

They felt that Medusa should have been the one who was sent home instead of Keenan.

The Masked Singer fans don't like Medusa's singing style

Medusa has been a part of the show since the first episode and has successfully defeated Mustang, Gnome, Rock Lobster, Night Owl, and Polar Bear in the first group. She was defeated by the California Roll group in episode three but the judges saved her before the unmasking.

Judge Nicole praised Medusa’s performance on Mercy by saying:

"You stirred our souls tonight."

The judges liked Gargoyle’s voice but still decided that Medusa was the one who deserved to go to the quarter-finals. The Masked Singer fans did not like Medusa's overall performance and felt that she should not have been saved.

Jess🥶🐲💨 @jesssiccaalynn



#TheMaskedSinger Why does Medusa keep getting saved… it’s so hard to listen to the crying while she’s signing lol Why does Medusa keep getting saved… it’s so hard to listen to the crying while she’s signing lol#TheMaskedSinger

Giapet328 @Giapet3281 Medusa being set up for the win 🤮. She totally screwed up the battle song, but because she hit one big note (that was NOT even the tone of the song) she wins! Reminds me too much of the Firefly, another disappointment. #TheMaskedSinger Medusa being set up for the win 🤮. She totally screwed up the battle song, but because she hit one big note (that was NOT even the tone of the song) she wins! Reminds me too much of the Firefly, another disappointment. #TheMaskedSinger

XII.VIII.MMVIII @SempreBellaKiva Medusa Over Gargoyle 🫤 Medusa should’ve been went home #TheMaskedSinger Medusa Over Gargoyle 🫤 Medusa should’ve been went home #TheMaskedSinger

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Medusa should’ve never been saved to begin with #TheMaskedSinger Medusa should’ve never been saved to begin with #TheMaskedSinger

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Lmaooo ain’t no way Medusa was saved over gargoyle… wtf is this #TheMaskedSinger Lmaooo ain’t no way Medusa was saved over gargoyle… wtf is this #TheMaskedSinger

Koa 📺👀 @trashkoala10 🙃 #TheMaskedSinger are the judges hearing what we’re hearing….? like medusa clearly should’ve been the one to be unmasked are the judges hearing what we’re hearing….? like medusa clearly should’ve been the one to be unmasked 🌚🙃 #TheMaskedSinger

DisneyMom @shashonna000 Really Medusa? That was a struggle. That last note, held on for too long lol #TheMaskedSinger Really Medusa? That was a struggle. That last note, held on for too long lol #TheMaskedSinger

Hints on Medusa's identity

Fans already have many clues about Medusa’s identity:

Grew up far from the spotlight and a dancer in the dark

Did her own thing and not worrying about fitting in

Has been on The Masked Singer stage and the super bowl

Is a softy

Grew up singing with her father

Felt like an underdog

A sign that says Alais

Known by a different name at home

Some of Medusa's visual clues are Buckingham Palace, a large knight and bishop from a chessboard, a DVD of the film Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane with $340 million written on it, a true love heart tattoo, a picture of Coldplay's Chris Martin, a lighted wire sculpture of a bridge, and the McTerrier mask of Duff Goldman, who competed on the show in season 7.

She also said in an episode:

"Sometimes you have to build a bridge to get over it. Hopefully, it will put you in the right state of mind."

She will now be seen competing against California Roll, Macaw, and UFO in the quarter-finals, trying her best to defeat the group winners.

FOX airs fresh episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

