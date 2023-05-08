What is diverticulitis? John Roland health explored as Fox anchor dies aged 81

Well-known news presenter and reporter John Roland passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 81. His cause of death has not been revealed yet. However, he had to be taken to the hospital in 2002 after suffering from diverticulitis. According to a Fox 5 NY report, at the time, the reporter nearly lost his life due to the disease.

Roland was known for his frequent appearances as an anchor for Fox 5 over the years and previously worked at various other news stations. Several people who knew Roland expressed their grief on different social media platforms.

News personality Ernie Anastos shared a picture on Facebook to pay tribute to Roland. In his post, Ernie wrote that the latter was a "consummate professional" who had very high journalistic standards. He added that Roland was respected and admired, and that while everyone will miss him, they would never forget him.

Businessman and podcast host Dennis Michael Lynch also wrote on Facebook that he and Roland were best friends for around 15 years. The post had a picture of the two of them and Dennies wrote that the picture was taken on the first day of the filming of the show They Come to America.

He added that they shot the first scene on the patio of Roland's waterfront condo and that hours after that, John and Lynch "dove into a few bottles of wine." He noted that "under the influence of Merlott," they shot the final scenes of the film, where the credits rolled.

As mentioned earlier, John Roland was hospitalized in 2002 after suffering from diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis: Causes, prevention, symptoms and more

According to the Cleveland Clinic, diverticulitis refers to inflammation in the diverticula, which are small pockets developing inside the colon. The problem is common in older age and in case diverticula become inflamed, it can lead to acute pain and other issues.

There are two kinds of diverticulitis – acute or chronic and complicated or uncomplicated. Common symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain, distended abdomen or palpable colon, fever, nausea or vomiting, rectal bleeding, constipation, or diarrhea.

The problem could happen incidentally but genetics are sometimes involved. Although someone is not born with the disease, they might develop it in a certain part of the colon.

Common complications of the disease include gastrointestinal bleeding, intestinal obstruction, fistulas, bladder inflammation, abscess, and gastrointestinal perforation. The signs of the disease include fresh blood in the poop, paleness in the face, need to pee often, and rigid or sensitive abdomen.

The problem can be treated with a liquid diet, prescription antibiotics, and acetaminophen. Drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium can also be used.

John Roland worked in various news stations

John Roland gained recognition over the years for his work as a reporter and anchor (Image via Raymond J Foxx/Facebook)

John Roland pursued graduation from California State University at Long Beach. Following his graduation, he joined NBC News during the 60s and then came to KTTV. He continued to work in various other news stations like WNEW-TV and Channel 5.

He was known for his appearances on The 10 O'Clock News and later gained recognition for his appearances on WPIX. He was a host of various newscasts throughout his career and announced his retirement in June 2004.

Roland was also famous for being featured in films like The Object of My Affection, Hero at Large, The Scout, and Eyewitness. He also appeared in a few documentaries like 2012: They Come to America, 2013: They Come to America 2: The Cost of Amnesty, and more.

John Roland was living in North Miami over all these years. He was married four times but had no children from any of the marriages.

Poll : 0 votes