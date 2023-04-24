Richard Lewis net worth: Comedian's fortune explored as he announces retirement in wake of Parkinson's diagnosis

Well-known comedian Richard Lewis has decided to step down from doing stand-up shows. He revealed the news in a video posted on Twitter in response to fans questioning his absence from touring for around three years. He stated that nearly three and a half years ago, he was in the middle of a tour and ended the show saying that since he was at the top of his game, he was planning to call it quits.

Lewis continued to state that he had undergone a few surgeries for problems in his back and shoulder and that he had to face a few problems while walking. He also said that a neurologist revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease following a brain scan.

As the video reached its end, Lewis mentioned his future plans and said that he was done with stand-up but was focusing on writing and acting. He added that although he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he is under a doctor's care and that everything was "cool."

The 75-year-old comedian noted that he loved his wife, his puppy, his friends, and his fans. He ended his message by saying:

"Now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years. God bless you."

Richard Lewis' net worth is reported to be around $7 million

Richard Lewis has earned a lot from his flawless work in the entertainment industry (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Richard Lewis has gained recognition over the years as a comedian and actor. He has appeared in a few films and TV shows and this has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 75-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $7 million.

Lewis used to stay at a house in Hollywood Hills which he listed for sale in 2016 for $1.56 million. He then brought another house in 1989 for $720,000 and later sold it in January 2017 for $1.3 million.

The rest of his earnings have been a result of his successful career in the entertainment industry. He started his career as a comedian during the 70s and made his TV debut with The Tonight Show and continued to appear in shows like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Diary of a Young Comic.

Richard Lewis has been the producer of several comedy specials and was featured in 44 episodes of Late Night with David Letterman from 1982 to 1993. He is popular for his appearances as Richard Breskin in the ABC sitcom, Harry and Marty Gold in another sitcom, Anything but Love.

He has appeared on 12 episodes of Late Night with Conan O'Brien and on 16 episodes of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He has been featured in several other TV shows like Hiller and Diller, V.I.P., 7th Heaven, The Simpsons, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blunt Talk, and more.

Lewis has played important roles in films like The Wrong Guys, Once Upon a Time, Wagons East, Hugo Pool, Vamps, Sandy Wexler, The Great Buster: A Celebration, and more.

According to the BBC, Richard Lewis, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, recently wrapped up season 12 of the show Curb Your Enthusiasm. He was a regular on the show.

