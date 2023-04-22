Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko net worth: Fortune explored as couple head towards a divorce

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are getting divorced after being married for around 11 years. Shannen's representative, Leslie Sloane, stated that things took such a worse turn that Shannen eventually chose the option of divorce. Meanwhile, Kurt's agent is yet to comment on the divorce.

Doherty also shared a message in an Instagram post hinting towards the separation, which states:

"The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and total respect."

Shannen Doherty's Instagram Story (Image via theshando/Instagram)

According to divorce documents, Doherty and Iswarienko separated in January 2023, and the former has requested spousal support. The pair exchanged vows on October 15, 2011.

Shannen Doherty has more net worth than Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko have accumulated a lot of wealth from their successful careers (Image via Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty has gained recognition over the years for her flawless performances in films and television. Her appearances on shows like Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Heathers, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, and others have made her well-known.

Her successful work as an actress has helped her accumulate a lot of wealth over the years, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

During her appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210, she earned $17,500 for each episode. She was earning $75,000 for each episode of Charmed and somewhere from $40,000 to $50,000 per episode in the reboot 90201, which aired in 2008.

Doherty bought a house in Malibu for $2.56 million in 2004. The home includes a pool, spa, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and views of the ocean. When the mansion was put up for sale in 2008, the asking price was $4.4 million.

Kurt Iswarienko's net worth is reported to be $1.5 million. He is a professional photographer, and the photographs clicked by him have always helped celebrities in their careers. He has photographed famous faces from the entertainment industry, including Ben Kingsley, Anne Hathaway, Javier Bardem, Julianne Moore, Kate Beckinsale, and others.

Shannen Doherty's relationship history explored

Shannen Doherty was married to actor and comedian Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994. She was previously engaged to Dean Jay Factor in 1993, and they separated after Dean was charged with physical violence and threatening Shannen.

Before her marriage to Kurt, Shannen spoke in an interview with People about how she was trying to get serious about her marriage to Kurt. She mentioned that marriage is a very big commitment for her, and as she has experienced a lot in her life, she will not take anything lightly from now on.

Shannen last appeared in the action-thriller film Hot Seat, released in 2022. Directed by James Cullen Bressack, the film also features Kevin Dillon, Mel Gibson, Michael Welch, Sam Asghari, Eddie Steeples, Lydia Hull, Anna Harr, and Kate Katzman in other important roles.

