Kevin Sussman net worth: The Big Bang Theory star's fortune explored as he gets married to Addie Hall

The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman announced that he got married to his partner Addie Hall over the weekend. The actor, who got engaged to Hall in March 2022, made the announcement on Instagram. In the pictures he shared, he was seen posing beside his now-wife and his father. While Sussman was wearing a blue suit and bow tie, Addie was wearing a strapless white gown with a lace-embroidered veil.

Sussman captioned the video:

"Did I mention I got married this weekend?"

Sussman revealed his relationship with Hall via Instagram in October 2020 when he shared a selfie of him and Hall as they smiled while looking at the camera. As mentioned earlier, the duo got engaged in March 2022 and Kevin revealed the news on Instagram. He shared a picture of him and Hall inside a restaurant and captioned it:

"Folks… she said yes!"

Kevin was previously married to Alessandra Young in 2006, but legally separated in 2014, after splitting up in 2012. During their divorce proceedings in 2018, the duo requested the court to declare them single. The judgment also mentioned at the time that Young wouldn't get any spousal support.

Kevin Sussman's net worth is reported to be around $3 million

Kevin Sussman has earned a lot from her acting career (Image via Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)

Kevin Sussman has appeared in film and TV projects over the years and this has contributed a lot to his earnings. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He trained as an actor under German-American actress and theater practitioner, Uta Hagen.

After working on a few commercials, Kevin made his acting debut in an episode of the NBC police procedural series, Law & Order. Following his appearance on another show, Ghost Stories, in 1998, he made his film debut with the 1999 comedy-drama film, Liberty Heights, which received a positive response from critics.

Sussman continued to play minor roles in shows like Third Watch, The Sopranos, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and ER. He then played the role of Walter in the first season of the ABC comedy-drama series, Ugly Betty, from 2006 to 2007.

He has played important roles in shows like My Name Is Earl, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Middleman. He eventually gained recognition for his appearance as Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. He played a recurring role in the seventh season and was a regular in the show since the second season.

Kevin Sussman has been featured on other TV shows like The Mentalist, The Good Guys, Childrens Hospital, Weeds, and more. He has appeared in several films like Kissing Jessica Stein, Changing Lanes, Little Black Book, Heavy Petting, Burn After Reading, Killers, and others.

Additional information about the actor's wedding has yet to be announced.

