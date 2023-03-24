Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24, the current season of the top-rated crime action show, returns with a brand new episode this Thursday, March 23, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Network.

Created by Dick Wolf, the first spin-off series to the fan-favorite legal drama show, Law & Order, it has garnered a lot of popularity over the last 23 seasons due to its stirring storylines and promising cast.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been eagerly waiting to see what episode 16 will bring to the table, especially after episode 15, King of the Moon, saw some pretty arresting sets of events, including a complicated case involving a man with dementia.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 16 has been titled The Presence of Absence

The upcoming episode's plot explored

The highly anticipated new episode of the series' season 24 has been titled The Presence of Absence. While Brianna Yellen and Brendan Feeney have served as the writers, Norberto Barba has directed it.

The brief official synopsis for The Presence of Absence, released by the NBC TV network, reads as follows:

"An internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow; Muncy struggles with Velasco's absence."

The official synopsis and promo video provides viewers with hints and glimpses of how the 16th episode will unfold and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that it will be full of some intriguing series of events as the team will be seen diving deep into an intense and complex case involving a young widow getting terrorized by an internet dating site.

The new episode will also showcase Junior Detective Grace Muncy struggling hard with Junior Detective Joe Velasco's absence.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 cast list

The actors on the cast list for the latest season 24 of the show include:

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr.

Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy

Terry Serpico as Chief Tommy McGrath

Frances Turner as Attorney Elaine Samuels

Betty Buckley as Trial Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Lorraine Maxwell

Erin Anderson as Attorney April Andrews

Charlotte Cabell as Jesse Murphy Rollins

Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson

The NBC show's season 24 was launched on September 22, 2022. Its official description reads as:

"This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's 'Law & Order' brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of s*xual assault, child abuse and domestic violence."

Catch episode 16 of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24, which airs on March 23, at 9 pm ET.

