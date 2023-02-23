Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 - Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Law & Order: SVU season 24 of the popular legal drama series is all set to make its return with its latest 15th episode. Season 24 episode 15 of the series will air on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Channel.

Fans of the Dick Wolf crime action series have been eagerly waiting to witness how the new episode will unfold, especially after Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14, titled, Dutch Tears, saw a man released from prison searching for Sergeant Fin Tutuola.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 has been titled, King of the Moon

What to expect from Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15?

As mentioned earlier, the much-anticipated season episode 15 will make its arrival exclusively on the NBC TV Network this Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Like the preceding episodes of the series, the upcoming episode 15 will also be available on Peacock.

Season 24 episode 15 has been written by David Graziano and Julie Martin, while Mariska Hargitay has directed it. The official synopsis for King of the Moon, as per NBC TV Channel, reads:

"A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there's more to the case; when rumors swirl around the squad room, Fin presses Velasco for the truth."

The synopsis provides fans with some interesting hints regarding what the new episode has in store for them. It seems like viewers are in for a gripping episode as Carisi and Benson dig deep into a sensitive murder case involving a man with dementia.

The episode will also display Fin confronting Velasco about some shocking rumors that are doing the rounds within the team. Episode 15 will be sure to take fans on an emotionally heavy and exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 cast list

The cast list for the current season of the series includes:

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco

Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr.

The series' latest season 24 premiered on September 22, 2022, on NBC Network. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's 'Law & Order' brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of s*xual assault, child abuse and domestic violence."

It continues:

"As commander of the SVU, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of r*pe, and her responsibility as a trailblazer in survivor advocacy, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. Olivia Benson is the longest-running female character in a primetime live-action television series."

Catch Law & Order: SVU season 24, episode 15 this Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes