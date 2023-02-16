Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24, the latest season of the long-running legal crime drama series, will return with its 14th episode on NBC TV Network this Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Followers of the Dick Wolf series have been excited to witness what episode 14 of the series' 24th season has in store for them, especially after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 13, titled, Intersection, had some pretty stirring sets of events.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24, episode 14: A convict looks for Fin Tutuola, Carisi tries to get an arrest warrant

What to expect from episode 14?

As stated above, episode 14 of the crime thriller series' 24th season will release on NBC TV Channel on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The audience only needs a connection to the NBC Network to catch the new episode. All previous episodes of the series are also available on Peacock.

Directed by Bethany Rooney, season 24's episode 14 has been titled Dutch Tears. The official synopsis for Dutch Tears, written by Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Gabriel Vallejo, and Kathy Dobie, reads:

"A recently released convict goes looking for his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola; Carisi tries to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the episode below:

By the looks of the official synopsis and promo video, it is quite clear that the new episode will be full of a highly immersing series of events as a freshly released convict attempts to get hold of Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, who arrested him.

The episode will also showcase Carisi trying to receive an arrest warrant even though he does not have a positive suspect ID. Thus, the episode will take viewers on an arresting ride.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 cast and plot explored

The promising lead cast list for season 24 includes Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco, Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy, Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins, and Peter Scanavino as Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr.

Season 24 of the series was released on September 22, 2022, on NBC Channel. The official synopsis for the crime-action show reads:

"This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of s*xual assault, child abuse and domestic violence."

Don't forget to watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24, episode 14, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC Network.

