Mike Lindell net worth: Drop in fortune explored as My Pillow CEO is ordered to pay $5 million in election fraud scandal

Founder and CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay $5 million to a software developer named Robert Zeidman. Lindell had openly spoken about conspiracy theories during the 2020 presidential election and Zeidman has now proved his claims to be wrong in a contest called Prove Mike Wrong.

Lindell made the challenge in 2021 saying that he had evidence to prove that the Chinese intervened in the election and was giving a seven-figure prize to those who could prove that the data was not linked to the election. Zeidman proved this and the members of the American Arbitration Association ordered Lindell to pay him. They stated:

"The data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data."

Zeidman filed an arbitration claim against Lindell in Minnesota in 2021 when the contest organizers disapproved of his data. Lindell has already decided to challenge the panel's decision and described it as 'disgusting.' According to Zeidman, he took the help of his contacts to get an invitation to Lindell's symposium.

The conference organizers provided data to Robert Zeidman and others for extraction. Zeidman analyzed all the files and discovered that the data was not genuine. He included his findings in a 15-page report and presented them to Mike Lindell's representatives.

Meanwhile, Zeidman's attorney Brian Glasser is unsure if the arbitration decision can be challenged in court and said that the contest rules provided by Lindell recommend binding arbitration in case a dispute happens.

Mike Lindell's net worth is reported to be around $20 million

Mike Lindell has earned a lot from his career as a businessman (Image via Dylan Hollingsworth/Getty Images)

Mike Lindell has gained recognition over the years as the founder and CEO of the pillow manufacturing company, My Pillow, Inc. This has contributed a lot to his earnings over the years and according to CelebrittyNetWorth, the 61-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

My Pillow, Inc. was established in 2009 and following the release of its first infomercial, the company became popular. They began to hire more employees which increased their revenue to $280 million per year.

He is the owner of many private jets and sold one of them in 2021 for an undisclosed amount. He purchased a house in Chaska, Minnesota for $745,000 in August 2016. He later sold it for $945,000 in December 2022.

Mike Lindell reportedly had to borrow $10 million in 2022 to keep his company afloat. He even sold his assets and had to borrow money to stay liquid. He added:

"I sold a building I had in Savage, in Minnesota, in October. And I had to borrow $2 million too. I've spent it all fighting for this country."

However, his company has still managed to earn a lot of profits over the years. The company has sold around 41 million pillows due to the popularity of the infomercials and more than 1,000 employees have been working in the company.

