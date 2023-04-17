Ahmad Jamal net worth: Fortune explored as acclaimed jazz pianist dies aged 92

Well-known pianist Ahmad Jamal passed away from prostate cancer on Sunday, April 16, at the age of 92. His daughter, Sumayah, revealed the news while speaking to the New York Times. Pianist and composer Oscar Peterson expressed his grief on Facebook by posting a black-and-white picture of Jamal and writing:

"Stages around the world will forever be a little darker after today. Maestro Ahmad Jamal changed the way we look at music."

Pianist and composer Emmet Cohen also paid tribute to Jamal by writing that Jamal's influence can be heard in all corners of American music. The post added that he had the most refined taste and created several piano trio concepts.

Actress Allison Miller wrote that Jamal gifted such music to a world that represented the full spectrum of humanity. She shared that she first saw Jamal during a concert when she was a kid and added:

"I had never heard jazz that represented the feminine, masculine and everything in-between. Then a while later I discovered Awakening and that record has become a constant soundtrack to my life. Rest in power Ahmad and thank you for the infinite inspiration."

Ahmad is survived by his daughter, Sumayah, from his second marriage, and two grandchildren.

Ahmad Jamal's net worth was estimated to be around $1.7 million

Ahmed Jamal earned a lot from his career as a pianist and composer (Image via Jan Persson/Getty Images)

Ahmad Jamal gained recognition over the years as a pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator, making his net worth to be around $1.7 million, according to IdolNetWorth.

Jamal started his career with his first recording in 1951 and collaborated with The Three Strings. Record producer John Hammond witnessed the band perform and helped them get the popularity they needed. Jamal eventually continued to work for different other record labels.

Jamal was famous for his jazz album, At the Pershing: But Not for Me, in 1958. It featured eight singles, but the album failed to receive positive reviews from critics. Released under the record label Argo Records, this was his only album to be recorded live.

Jamal's work became popular in the 50s, and he later launched a restaurant and club called The Alhambra in Chicago. He then took a break from his musical career following the separation of The Three Strings in 1962.

He returned with an album titled Extensions in the 60s. He collaborated with bassist Jamil Nasser and drummer Frank Gant at the time and continued playing various other musical instruments by the 70s and 80s. Jamal released many other albums like Saturday Morning, Ahmad Jamal Featuring Yusef Lateef Live at L'Olympia, and more.

Poll : 0 votes