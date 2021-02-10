YouTuber Elijah Daniel launches "GayBurger" restaurant chain

American comedian and activist Elijah Daniel recently launched his very own restaurant chain called GayBurger.

Launched virtually with strong LGBTQ+ branding, GayBurger is making waves as its objective states that 100% of all proceeds will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center for Homeless Youth.

Elijah Daniel has openly stated that he's gay and has actively campaigned for gay rights, among other causes that he believes in.

Elijah Daniel opens a new restaurant named GayBurger

Sharing his inspiration for building the brand, Elijah Daniel spoke to Tubefilter and had the following to say:

"Gay Burger came along as a joke inspired by MrBeast Burger as a creative new way to raise money and help out small restaurants. It was originally a joke where I just yelled, ‘I WANT A GAY BURGER CHAIN’ out of nowhere."

The brand has been launched as a virtual restaurant where people will not find any actual stores where they can sit down and get themselves a GayBurger. Instead, it partners with DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates so that people can order their burgers from "any established kitchen."

GayBurger's menu features not-so-subtle cues about the theme of the place with items called "Gay Fries" and "Extremely Gay Fries," among others.

GayBurger currently operates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, with no mention of expansion plans yet.

The comedian even went so far as to add meal combos named after his friends Trevi Moran and Bryana Salaz, who helped him with the project.

The revenue generated from this endeavor will be handled by Elijah Daniel's personal nonprofit foundation, Cult for Good, and will go towards funding the Los Angeles LGBT Center for Homeless Youth.

