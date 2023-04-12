Shantel VanSanten net worth: Fortune explored as One Tree Hill star's husband files for divorce

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster are separating after two years of marriage. The latter has appealed for divorce, and the legal documents mention their date of separation as January 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the reason behind their separation remains unknown.

Shantel and Victor began dating in 2017, and they first met while filming for Love Blossoms on Hallmark Channel. They soon began to share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

The couple got engaged in February 2020. When asked about the proposal, Shantel told People that it was the most perfect and wonderful day of her entire life and that she couldn't wait to marry her best friend. She added:

"Relationships aren't easy – you have to fight for it, you have to work at it. We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled. I'm excited that we get to begin forever together."

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster tied the knot on August 9, 2021, with the first wedding ceremony held in August of the same year at California-based Pasadena City Hall. The date also marked the same day that Shantel's grandparents exchanged vows.

Shantel VanSanten's net worth is reported to be around $5 million

Shantel VanSanten has featured in many films and TV shows over the years and has contributed a lot to her net worth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 37-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Shantel made her debut by lending her voice to Kaori in the English version of the manga series, Steel Angel Kurumi. She then played the role of Tara Habis in an episode of the CBS series CSI: NY.

She appeared as Quinn James from the 7th to the 9th season of the popular drama series One Tree Hill and as Tyler in three episodes of the CBS series Beauty & the Beast. VanSanten continued to appear on other shows like The Glades, Gang Related, The Night Shift, and The Messenger.

Shantel was cast as Patty Spivot in the CW superhero series, The Flash, from 2015 to 2016. She gained recognition for her performance as Becca Butcher in the first two seasons of the Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys. She then appeared as Karen Baldwin on three seasons of the Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind, and as Special Agent Nina Chase in two seasons of the CBS series, FBI.

Shantel VanSanten made her film debut with the direct-to-video film Savage Spirit. She has appeared in various other films like You and I, The Open Door, The Final Destination, In My Pocket, Remembrance, Something Wicked, and American Murderer.

