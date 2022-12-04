The Boys season 4: Who is Rosemarie Dewitt? Actress set to play Hughie's mother

American actor Rosemarie Dewitt has been roped in to play Hughie's mother in The Boys season 4. Additionally, actors Rob Benedict (Supernatural) and Elliott Knight (Once Upon a Time) have been brought on board as part of the cast for the fourth installment of the Prime Video superhero series.

The official synopsis of The Boys reads:

"The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good."

It continues:

"Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful."

While not much has been revealed about Hughie's mother apart from her being an absentee parent who has only been mentioned in passing so far, we can expect her return to stir the pot in the Campbell household. Rosemarie Dewitt will star alongside Mission Impossible star Simon Pegg in The Boys season 4, who will be reprising his role as Hughie's father, Hugh Campbell Sr.

Though there's barely any other information about Hughie's mother, this isn't the case with Rosemarie Dewitt, who has starred in projects such as Jonathan Demme's Rachel Getting Married, Damien Chazelle's La La Land, and the Johnny Depp starrer The Professor, among others.

The Boys season 4 marks Dewitt's return to Prime Video. She was last seen as Rose Brady on the streamer's The Last Tycoon.

The Boys season 4 star Rosemarie Dewitt made her debut in 2001

Born as Rosemarie Braddock Dewitt on October 26, 1971, she is the granddaughter of former World Heavyweight Champion James J. Braddock. She attended Whippany Park High School in New Jersey and was part of several high school productions.

A graduate of Hofstra University, New York, The Boys season 4 star has performed in numerous Broadway productions, most notably John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, George S. Kaufman's The Butter and Egg Man, and Craig Lucas' Small Tragedy.

Rosemarie Dewitt's career in front of the camera began with a role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2001. She would go on to appear in shows like Sex and the City, Standoff, Mad Men, United States of Tara, Olive Kitteridge, The Last Tycoon, and Black Mirror, to name a few.

Her filmography includes her grandfather James Braddock's biopic Cinderella Man, The Company Men, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, The Watch, Promised Land, Touchy Feely, Kill the Messenger, Digging for Fire, Poltergeist, Sweet Virginia, Arizona, Song of Back and Neck, and The Estate, among others.

On the personal front, Rosemarie Dewitt is the mother of two children and has been married to Band of Brothers and The Conjuring star Ron Livingston since 2009.

Apart from Rosemarie Dewitt, Rob Benedict, and Elliott Knight, Susan Heyward (HBO's Vinyl) and Valorie Curry (Prime Video's The Tick) will be seen as Sister Sage and Firecracker in The Boys season 4. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also a part of the upcoming season, but the makers are yet to share any details about his role.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures, Prime Video's The Boys season 4 is currently under production in Toronto, Canada. A release date has yet to be announced.

