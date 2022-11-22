The Walking Dead: Dead City - Everything we know about the new spinoff

Despite The Walking Dead ending its glorious 12-year stint on Sunday, November 20, 2022, the post-apocalyptic horror TV series is far from over. That’s because the comic book adaptation is branching out to at least three different spin-offs.

The first one will see Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) probing as to how he got into France. He’ll also attempt to solve the puzzle and return home. Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier may get featured as well.

The second spin-off will be an “epic love story” centering on Rick Grimes and Michonne. The same was indicated in the final few scenes of the last episode of The Walking Dead, Rest in Peace.

Meanwhile, in the third, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie Greene and her husband’s killer Negan Smith will be the lead characters.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is set to be released in April next year, is now in production

The summary of Dead City reads:

“Dead City envisions the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

It was originally titled Isle of the Dead, and was announced on March 7 this year.

The pilot episode will be helmed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Eli Jorné. Cohan and Morgan serve as the executive producers along with Scott M. Gimple.

Apart from Maggie and Negan, The Walking Dead: Dead City will see other characters like Perlie Armstrong, The Croat, Tommaso, Ginny, and Jano.

They will be portrayed by Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights, Grey's Anatomy, Aquarius), Primetime Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek (Damages, Homicide: Life on the Street, Homicide: The Movie, Big Love, Oz, 24), Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Trey Santiago-Hudson, respectively.

Lauren Cohan Brasil @LaurenCBrasil Promo Oficial do Making of The Walking Dead: Dead City! Promo Oficial do Making of The Walking Dead: Dead City! 🚨 Promo Oficial do Making of The Walking Dead: Dead City! https://t.co/As12HoGjb2

A 15-second teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City was released on October 31, 2022. It was announced that the show is “in production.”

What are lead actors Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan saying about The Walking Dead: Dead City?

While talking to Variety, Morgan had said that he was “delighted” and “beyond excited” that Maggie and Negan’s story would go on in Dead City.

“Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better.”

He added that Dead City “is going to reinvent the TWD (The Walking Dead) Universe.”

Meanwhile, Cohan said that her character, Maggie, is extremely “close to my heart” and that she “cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Negan is a creature of habit: Morgan

Sharing tidbits about his new show with Deadline, Morgan detailed his character, Negan. He further informed that the spin-off is set “a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale,” and there lies “the problem.”

“We don’t see what happens to these characters. Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive.”

He added:

“And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn’t who we see as when we leave him here on the show.”

Dead City will be a six-part series and has been parked for an April 2023 outing on AMC+ and AMC.

