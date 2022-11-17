The Walking Dead star Laila Robins on becoming the 'most hated woman in the universe' (Exclusive)

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead saw a gun battle between the forces of Pamela Milton, Governor of The Commonwealth, and our band of fan favorites. In the melee that ensued, young Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) stepped into the firing range to protect Maggie (Lauren Cohan) from being shot.

Of course, fans were outraged and much of the ire was targeted towards the final villain of The Walking Dead. Laila Robins, who plays the iconic character, asked our readers to remember that she only plays the vile politician.

We recently spoke to her in a roundtable exclusive interview. Read on to find out what Robins thought about the incident.

Laila Robins reminded The Walking Dead universe that Pamela Milton wasn't aiming at Judith

In true Grimes tradition, Judith decided to take a bullet for those she loves. The episode began with her remembering those who had departed - her father Rick, her mother Michonne, and especially her brother Carl, who died saving others from harm. The newest custodian of the Grimes name in The Walking Dead would take a bullet because that's what a Grimes does.

Laila Robins had previously informed us at SK Pop about what a fan of The Walking Dead her building Super is. She discussed what she told the said gentleman after the shocking incident this past Sunday:

"Last night, when it aired, my Super, who is a superfan, I told him – now I am the most hated woman not only on the planet but on the universe. (Laughs). So, I hope all these fans know that I just play this crazy lady on TV because I mean, you can’t get away with that."

She reiterated how she was in hot water with fans, many of whom expressed their dismay on Twitter following the events of last Sunday. The fanbase can be pretty unforgiving, especially if you remember how Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) still hasn't been let off the hook for his actions in the first episode of Season 7, where he brutally killed a fan-favorite character with a baseball bat. Robins observed:

"It is pretty shocking. I mean she didn’t do it intentionally. She was obviously aiming at Maggie. But indeed little Judith decided to save the day. And as a result, I’m in hot water."

We had to ask The Walking Dead star about the nature of her relationship with the now-deceased Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) as there were moments between the two that seemed a little more personal than one had originally assumed. To which, she replied:

"We were playing with the idea that there was an age difference obviously between us, but as a young boy he had a crush on me. Perhaps his father was the chauffeur for my father, Governor Milton. I manipulate this sexual energy between us. Nothing’s ever been consummated but I do use it to manipulate him a bit."

As for the look of bliss on Hornsby's face, Robins added:

"It’s his bliss. You have to ask him."

Catch the final episode of The Walking Dead this Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

