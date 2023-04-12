Al Jaffee net worth: Iconic Mad Magazine cartoonist's fortune explored as he dies aged 102

Well-known cartoonist Al Jaffee passed away on April 10, 2023, at the age of 102. While speaking to the New York Times, his granddaughter revealed that he was hospitalized at the time of death. She said that the cause of his death was multi-system organ failure.

Film director Eli Roth paid tribute to Jaffee on Facebook by writing that the cartoonist contributed a lot to Mad Magazine. Roth said that it was the magazine that helped him improve his sense of humor, and added that he had several issues and the Mad books, and loved the Al Jaffee meets Willie Weirdie series.

Roth noted that it was "surreal" to be in the middle of filming his own horror film and to see how influential the Mad Presents the Ultimate Horror Movie issue was. He added:

"The seed for @thanksgivingmovie was likely planted the day I read the issue."

Colorist for Dynamic Comics Dustin Graham also expressed grief on Facebook. In his tribute, he wrote that he sent a fold-in art piece to Jaffee when he was a kid and received a thank-you gift alongside an autograph and other collectible items.

Al Jaffee's net worth was reported to be $4.75 million

Al Jaffee accumulated a lot of wealth from his work as a cartoonist (Image via Hoganmag/Twitter)

Al Jaffee gained recognition over the years for his work as a cartoonist, which contributed a lot to his earnings. According to IdolNetWorth, his net worth was estimated to be around $4.75 million.

Jaffee was a recipient of several accolades including the National Cartoonists Society Advertising and Illustration Award, Special Features Award, Humor Comic Book Award, and Cartoonist of the Year at the Reuben Awards.

Jaffee started his career by joining different comic book publications like Timely Comics, Atlas Comics, and Marvel Comics. He worked in the military during the Second World War and was an editor for Timely Comics during the 40s. He also contributed to The Shpy in the 80s and penned scripts for Debbie Deere and Jason.

Al gained recognition for his work in Mad, which he joined in 1955 and contributed to Trump and Humbug. He created a feature titled Fold-In in 1964 that was so successful that it was chosen to be permanently featured on the back cover of the magazine.

The last Fold-In was published in August 2020 and when he turned 99, he revealed that he was retiring. While he was active in Mad, his work held the record of being featured in around 500 issues. He was also inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jaffee is survived by his two children, Richard and Debbie, born after his first marriage to Ruth Ahlquist in 1945.

