How many times has Robert Kraft been married? All about his first wife as New England Patriots owner ties the knot with Dana Blumberg

Billionaire businessman Robert Kraft recently tied the knot with Dr. Dana Blumberg at a wedding ceremony in New York City on Saturday, October 15.

Guests were invited to a Kickoff and Touchdown party at the Gall des Lumieres in lower Manhattan. They were asked to wear festive outfits, but the couple did not reveal that they would exchange vows. According to sources, the duo initially displayed a 10-minute video before they were announced as husband and wife by Al Michaels.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft married Dana Blumberg last night at Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan. Guests included Tom Brady, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork and Jon Bon Jovi.



Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill all performed at the wedding. Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft married Dana Blumberg last night at Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan. Guests included Tom Brady, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork and Jon Bon Jovi.Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill all performed at the wedding. https://t.co/sz93QmpUja

Michael Rubin @michaelrubin My little bro Robert Kraft got married last night!!! And even though Dana Blumberg is now Dana Kraft, Robert will forever be a Blumberg in my eyes!! This is the bar they had their first date, so had it renamed “BLUMBERG’S”. My little bro Robert Kraft got married last night!!! And even though Dana Blumberg is now Dana Kraft, Robert will forever be a Blumberg in my eyes!! This is the bar they had their first date, so had it renamed “BLUMBERG’S”. https://t.co/BmxP5ic4VI

Kraft then explained that he and Blumberg had planned their wedding a few weeks ago. They met backstage at Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The singer saw a wedding ring in Blumberg's hand and asked when they were planning to get married, adding that he would like to play at their wedding.

The pair accepted Elton's offer and chose a date when he would be free. A guest disclosed that John did it as a friend, and the event was planned in around three weeks.

Relationship history of Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft has tied the knot once in the past (Image via Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft was previously married to philanthropist Myra Nathalie Hiatt. The pair tied the knot in June 1963, but Hiatt died of ovarian cancer in July 2011. Myra was 68 years old at the time of death.

Hiatt, a graduate of Brandeis University, was the daughter of the late Lithuanian-American businessman and philanthropist Jacob "Jack" Hiatt. Robert and Myra were the parents of four children – Jonathan A. Kraft, Daniel A. Kraft, Joshua M. Kraft, and David H. Kraft.

The couple donated more than $100 million to various charities that emphasized education, athletics, women's issues, and Israel. They were also members of Temple Emanuel in Newton, Massachusetts.

Robert Kraft then began dating actress Ricki Noel Lander in June 2012, and he also helped Lander create an audition video for her role in the 2013 comedy film, The Internship. The pair split in 2018.

In March 2022, Tommy Hilfiger announced at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event that Kraft got engaged to Dana Blumberg. The pair have been dating since 2019 and made their first public appearance at the French Open the same year. They were then spotted together at the Women's World Cup soccer finals, the 2020 Oscars, and the 2022 Super Bowl.

Further details on Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg's wedding

Sir Elton John was one of the main attractions of the wedding. He started his performance with Circle of Life and continued with other hits alongside a duet with Ed Sheeran.

While Sheeran performed an acoustic number, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg danced together. Rapper Grandmaster Flash started playing music and changed the scene to a dance party. There was a seven-tired wedding cake, and the food items included dishes like caviar and knishes.

Other guests included Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Mary Erdoes, Kem Langone, Shari Redstone, Michael Rubin, Casey Wasserman, and more. The bride was seen in an ivory Naeem Khan wedding dress, and the groom opted for a customary blue sports coat and later changed into a midnight blue velvet Armani dinner jacket.

