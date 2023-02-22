What did Sara King do? ‘Vegas Swindler’ accused of stealing over $10 million in loans

Sara King, a California lawyer, is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars from a lender. King allegedly lied to the lender about where the money went while actually spending it gambling in Las Vegas.

A federal lawsuit was filed earlier this month, which stated Sara King, a lawyer at a Newport Beach law firm, stole around $10.3 million from a lending company named LDR International Limited. The lawsuit further mentioned King’s own lending company, in which she was the sole employee.

LDR International Limited is reportedly the former employer of the California lawyer. She allegedly told them that the money would go to third-party borrowers. The lending company further alleged Sara king’s former husband had fled to Morocco, thus substantiating their certainty that she was involved in the fraud.

Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally



The lawsuit, filed by a Virgin Islands-based lending company, claims she "moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort & hotel, lived there for 6 months, and gambled 24/7." A lawyer named Sara King is being sued for allegedly spending $10 million of her client's money in Las Vegas.

A California lawyer named Sara King is alleged to have stolen over $10 million from a former employer

As mentioned above, the federal lawsuit mentioned that Sara King stole millions of dollars from her former employer, claiming that the money would go to third-party borrowers. She, however, allegedly spent the money on gambling. The lawsuit also spoke about King’s own lending company being nothing more than just a shell company.

Sara King’s company called King Family Lending, allegedly received loans from LDR International Limited for third-party borrowers who usually gave collateral like jewelry and yachts. According to the lawsuit,

“LDR International Limited provided 97 loans and received what they allege were falsified documents about collateral purportedly securing said loans, including but not limited to title documents, appraisals, and photographs, with name and other identifying information of the third-party borrower redacted.”

It was also revealed that last year, Sara King’s lending company was ordered to stop all business and also revoked its broker license. Sara reportedly told LDR International Limited that the license was inactive due to an “administrative problem.”

Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally King recently provided evidence that she has only $11.98 of the $10 million left

Sara King provided evidence in the courtroom about having just $11.98 in her bank account. However, photos of her lavish lifestyle were also presented as evidence by the plaintiffs. In the photos, King can be seen driving in her car and playing golf. They further added that Sara used the money “to fund an extravagant lifestyle.”

The federal lawsuit also accused King of misrepresentation

The lawsuit further accused the California lawyer of having misrepresented to the plaintiff that the third-party borrowers have already repaid loan amounts of $6,331,580 and that the amount has been “redeployed” to fund other loans.

According to LDR International Limited, Sara owes them a minimum of $10,258,500 in damages. The amount will, however, be decided in the ongoing trial.

Michele McPhee @MicheleMcPhee OC lawyer Sara King has been on a months long, $10 million gambling & shopping spree while living in a luxurious villa at the Wynn resort in Vegas, says friends she stole from and civil lawsuit. Her parents now evicted and she's banned from most casinos. Developing @LAmag

According to attorney Ronald Richards,

“She is an economic terrorist that uses her law license and finance license as tools to defraud lenders, friends, and marks she meets while gambling and socializing.”

Sara’s estranged husband Kamran Pahlavi told the media outlet that she lived a lavish lifestyle. He said,

“She already had a lavish lifestyle and was probably the best-dressed woman I had ever met. Her sister was a lawyer, her brother-in-law was a lawyer. Her parents were very successful in the insurance business and very well-educated people.”

He added,

“She betrayed me. Lied to me. Stole from me. Embarrassed me. Humiliated me. That’s not bad for a reason to break up.”

HoldingmyBreath @BernardMalmamud @MicheleMcPhee @meiselasb



where tf was accounting … @LAmag I'm sorry but how does a law firm allow $10,000,000 dollars to be stolen by one attorney …where tf was accounting …

Media outlets have tried reaching King’s family to shed some light on the ongoing case. It was unclear whether she opted for a legal representative.

