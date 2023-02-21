What did Krzysztof Nieroda do? New Jersey dad kills family in apparent murder-suicide

41-year-old Krzysztof Nieroda fatally shot his kids and wife on Sunday. He reportedly called a relative and admitted to having killed them. Shortly after, Krzysztof Nieroda turned the gun on himself.

The New Jersey electrician named Krzysztof Nieroda was found dead at around 9.30 am at his residence. Police also recovered the murder weapon in his hand. Upon arrival, authorities found the bodies of Nieroda’s wife Justyna, 13-year-old daughter Natalie, and 14-year-old son Sebastian.

Police have categorized the heinous crime as a murder-suicide. Lately, several such cases have been highlighted all over the US. Law enforcement officials are yet to uncover the motive behind the case.

Police made the gruesome discovery when authorities discovered the unresponsive bodies of 41-year-old Krzysztof Nieroda, his wife, and children at their residence at Chatham Place. Sebastian survived the shooting; however, he later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

As per The Post, Angel Montanez, Krzysztof's neighbor said:

“They’re a normal family. That’s why it’s impossible to believe. They go camping every long weekend with a trailer they hook up to their car. They recently renovated their kitchen, and he invited me over to show it to me.”

Krzysztof Nieroda’s wife ran a salon and was a beautician. Neighbors have described the couple as being quite friendly. They mentioned that the couple would also walk their dog in the neighborhood, and had a friendly bond with most residents of the locality. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the case and Prosecutor William Daniel told the New York Post:

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Linden community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event.”

14-year-old Sebastian Nieroda

Police are yet to uncover the motive behind the murder-suicide

Linden Police Chief David Hart urged people to seek professional help if they are struggling with any kind of mental health issue after the tragic incident.

Hart stated:

“We are not alone in our grief; each of us has a shared responsibility to be there for our loved ones as we mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors.”

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the case and trying to unearth the details behind the heinous crime. According to Rocco G. Tomazic, the Linden School District Superintendent:

“Any student death affects us all. But we will never become so accustomed to a loss like this that we can't respond with empathy, understanding and care. We will fully support each other during these difficult times. Let us all work together towards that end.”

#RIPJustyna A relative said he's in shock, and that he always had a good relationship with his uncle. "We always used to hang out, always used to go camping – s'mores and everything... We were supposed to go this year, too."

Police are currently investigating the case to discover all possible details.

