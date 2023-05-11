"They deserved first!": The Masked Singer fans upset as California Roll aka Pentatonix gets eliminated in the semi-finals

The Masked Singer season 9 semi-finals aired on Fox on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET. The three remaining contestants, California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa, competed for a spot in the finals in the episode. Initially, they all sang individual songs before reaching the battle royale, where the three singers performed on Bruno Mars’ Runaway Baby.

California Roll, who was the winner of the first group in week three, dazzled the audience with their group performance on Runaway Baby and Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway. The five singers, who are all in sushi masks, gave electric performances, just like their week 3 performance of Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl.

Their final clues stated that they had a connection with Jenny McCarthy in their time on Broadway. Jenny guessed that the California Roll could be the cast of Broadway Musical or Pentatonix. Nicole said that the singers might be the cast of Spring Awakening or Hamilton, while judge Jen took it too far by guessing that the California Roll was the cast of In the Heights.

The Masked Singer fans were not hoping that California Roll would be eliminated despite such a good performance. However, the studio audience and judges voted them off and they were later unmasked as the music band Pentatonix.

Fans were very upset by this and even doubted if the show was show was rigged as the group performed much better than Medusa.

The Masked Singer fans wanted Medusa to go home

In her performance, Medusa kept on yelling the lyrics in an unharmonious pattern so fans were sure that she would be eliminated from the competition. After the announcement, however, The Masked Singer fans flooded Twitter with sympathy tweets for California Roll, claiming that the show must be "rigged" and that the group was definitely the "front runner."

They also slammed the judges and studio audience for not voting off Medusa as they thought she did not deserve to reach the finals.

Nepy @throwaway88888 California Roll vs Macaw would have been #TheMaskedSinger How in the world will Medusa be on finale night?California Roll vs Macaw would have been How in the world will Medusa be on finale night? 😬 California Roll vs Macaw would have been 🔥🔥#TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/ePqHY1j16f

🍂 what about yesterday 🌧 @lonestranger27

#maskedsinger #themaskedsinger I'm not gonna lie, I like both Macaw and Medusa, but the Cali Rolls leaving over Medusa for that Battle Royale performance she gave, made me lose almost all of my motivation to watch the finale I'm not gonna lie, I like both Macaw and Medusa, but the Cali Rolls leaving over Medusa for that Battle Royale performance she gave, made me lose almost all of my motivation to watch the finale#maskedsinger #themaskedsinger

Black Bogey Lowenstein #BLM @MickeyOnVHS



Between that and then feeding Jenny the right answers most of the time



TMS is getting more political than the Oscars #TheMaskedSinger "let's get rid of the most fun one!"Between that and then feeding Jenny the right answers most of the timeTMS is getting more political than the Oscars #TheMaskedSinger "let's get rid of the most fun one!"Between that and then feeding Jenny the right answers most of the timeTMS is getting more political than the Oscars https://t.co/Ki6Pt77bev

Alexis ☀️🐚🌊 @AlexisLarsh

#TheMaskedSinger MEDUSA SHOUDLVE WENT HOME I SWEAR MEDUSA SHOUDLVE WENT HOME I SWEAR#TheMaskedSinger

AliciaClaire @JurisichAlicia Really The California Roll?!?!? They’re the absolutely the BEST!! They were the DEFINITE front runner. UGH #TheMaskedSinger Really The California Roll?!?!? They’re the absolutely the BEST!! They were the DEFINITE front runner. UGH #TheMaskedSinger

David Brzezon @DaveBrz California Roll being unmask guarantees Medusa winning it all like I suspected it. #TheMaskedSinger . Also it seems the judges have been told not to say Pentatonix until the end. California Roll being unmask guarantees Medusa winning it all like I suspected it. #TheMaskedSinger. Also it seems the judges have been told not to say Pentatonix until the end.

Samantha Rose @SamiRoseXO #TheMaskedSinger either someone is rigging the votes or everybody in that room is that dumb to vote pentatonix off 🤡 #TheMaskedSinger either someone is rigging the votes or everybody in that room is that dumb to vote pentatonix off 🤡

About the Pentatonix group

The Pentatonix is a vocal musical group from Arlington, Texas, consisting of Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Matt Sallee. The group often releases covers of modern pop songs and Christmas songs. They won the third season of NBC’s The Voice and have more than 20 million subscribers on Youtube.

Some of their popular studio albums are PTX, A Pentatonix Christmas, and Evergreen. The group has won the YouTube Music Awards twice and the Grammy awards thrice.

The finale of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on FOX next Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET where Medusa and Macaw will compete for the golden mask trophy. Fans can stream the show on Hulu or the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes