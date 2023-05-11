"They deserved first!": The Masked Singer fans upset as California Roll aka Pentatonix gets eliminated in the semi-finals

The Masked Singer season 9 semi-finals aired on Fox on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET. The three remaining contestants, California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa, competed for a spot in the finals in the episode. Initially, they all sang individual songs before reaching the battle royale, where the three singers performed on Bruno Mars’ Runaway Baby.
California Roll, who was the winner of the first group in week three, dazzled the audience with their group performance on Runaway Baby and Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway. The five singers, who are all in sushi masks, gave electric performances, just like their week 3 performance of Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl.
Their final clues stated that they had a connection with Jenny McCarthy in their time on Broadway. Jenny guessed that the California Roll could be the cast of Broadway Musical or Pentatonix. Nicole said that the singers might be the cast of Spring Awakening or Hamilton, while judge Jen took it too far by guessing that the California Roll was the cast of In the Heights.
The Masked Singer fans were not hoping that California Roll would be eliminated despite such a good performance. However, the studio audience and judges voted them off and they were later unmasked as the music band Pentatonix.
Fans were very upset by this and even doubted if the show was show was rigged as the group performed much better than Medusa.
The Masked Singer fans wanted Medusa to go home
In her performance, Medusa kept on yelling the lyrics in an unharmonious pattern so fans were sure that she would be eliminated from the competition. After the announcement, however, The Masked Singer fans flooded Twitter with sympathy tweets for California Roll, claiming that the show must be "rigged" and that the group was definitely the "front runner."
They also slammed the judges and studio audience for not voting off Medusa as they thought she did not deserve to reach the finals.
About the Pentatonix group
The Pentatonix is a vocal musical group from Arlington, Texas, consisting of Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Matt Sallee. The group often releases covers of modern pop songs and Christmas songs. They won the third season of NBC’s The Voice and have more than 20 million subscribers on Youtube.
Some of their popular studio albums are PTX, A Pentatonix Christmas, and Evergreen. The group has won the YouTube Music Awards twice and the Grammy awards thrice.
The finale of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on FOX next Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET where Medusa and Macaw will compete for the golden mask trophy. Fans can stream the show on Hulu or the network's website one day after the television broadcast.