Pentatonix Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Pentatonix, the first a cappella group to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has announced a North American tour with special guest Lauren Alaina.
The general on sale for the artist's The World Tour begins on February 27 at 10 a.m. local time on the website Ticketmaster.com, with presales beginning on February 23.
Pentatonix Tour 2023: Dates and venues
The tour, produced by Live Nation, has 24-city dates that will start on August 9, 2023, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It will also include Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and Irvine, among others.
Here are the dates and venues for Pentatonix The World Tour:
August 9, Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
August 10, Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 12, Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
August 13, Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
August 15, Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater
August 17, Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
August 19, Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park
August 20, Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
August 22, Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
August 23, Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24, Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 26, Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
August 28, Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 29, Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
August 31, Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 2, Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 3, Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater
September 6, Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
September 7, The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 9, Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
September 11, Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheater
September 12, Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater
September 14, Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 16, Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair
More tour dates in the spring and summer worldwide, including Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Europe, will be announced later.
More about Pentatonix
Since 2011, Pentatonix has been recognized as one of the most innovative vocal groups of all time, publishing popular albums and being nominated for three Grammys, as well as Emmys and Billboard Music Awards.
Pentatonix made waves through Pollstar’s Boxoffice sold-out December 8 show at Well Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA selling 12,180 tickets for a gross of $807,819; a sold-out December 13 concert at the North Charleston Coliseum in SC (7,882 tickets, $533,234 gross) and a sold-out December 22 performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (6,538 tickets, $615,533 gross).