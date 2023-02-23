Pentatonix Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Pentatonix, the first a cappella group to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has announced a North American tour with special guest Lauren Alaina.

The general on sale for the artist's The World Tour begins on February 27 at 10 a.m. local time on the website Ticketmaster.com, with presales beginning on February 23.

Pentatonix Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The tour, produced by Live Nation, has 24-city dates that will start on August 9, 2023, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It will also include Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and Irvine, among others.

Here are the dates and venues for Pentatonix The World Tour:

August 9, Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

August 10, Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

August 12, Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

August 13, Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

August 15, Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 17, Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

August 19, Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

August 20, Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

August 22, Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

August 23, Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 24, Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 26, Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

August 28, Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 29, Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

August 31, Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 2, Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 3, Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater

September 6, Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

September 7, The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 9, Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

September 11, Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheater

September 12, Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater

September 14, Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 16, Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair

More tour dates in the spring and summer worldwide, including Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Europe, will be announced later.

More about Pentatonix

Since 2011, Pentatonix has been recognized as one of the most innovative vocal groups of all time, publishing popular albums and being nominated for three Grammys, as well as Emmys and Billboard Music Awards.

Pentatonix made waves through Pollstar’s Boxoffice sold-out December 8 show at Well Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA selling 12,180 tickets for a gross of $807,819; a sold-out December 13 concert at the North Charleston Coliseum in SC (7,882 tickets, $533,234 gross) and a sold-out December 22 performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (6,538 tickets, $615,533 gross).

