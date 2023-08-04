When will The Masked Singer season 10 air? Fox teases 5 new costumes

The Masked Singer will be back with a new season on Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET on Fox to mark the premiere of season 10. Moreover, this upcoming season will be filled with new celebrities singing their favorite songs and many twists and turns that fans will see with each episode.

According to Variety, the upcoming season's promo mentions the following:

“In honor of its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath!”

It continues:

“The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon alongside fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The season will feature the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing.”

Aside from the release date, there hasn't been much information released about the upcoming masked singer costumes. However, the preview shows five new costumes -- flower, the anteater, s'mores, donut, and hawk.

The Masked Singer has recently released its trailer for season 10

The trailer, which was released recently, depicted the flower costume singer wearing a red lily while the anteater costume singer wore a hat and vest. Meanwhile, the s'mores costume singer wore a marshmallow topped with chocolate, and the donut costume singer wore pink and blue donuts. Lastly, the Hawk was pictured wearing wings and a helmet.

A number of celebrities participated in The Masked Singer season 9, which was a big hit, so the same could be predicted for the upcoming season as well. The show was judged by Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon hosted the show. Therefore, The Masked Singer season 10 will also see four judges and one host. It may even see some old faces returning.

Ken Jeong recently shared the following about the upcoming season with Parade.com:

"It's still surreal. It does blow my mind; I've been so blessed to have been a part of so many things. I'm just very grateful, you know, and I'm very happy. And I'm continuing to have fun; I'm continuing to love what I do.”

Additionally, he mentioned:

“And I think that I just want that feeling for the rest of my life. I remember Will Arnett when he was a guest judge. And I remember he was telling me, 'You having fun makes me happy.' So I took a lot of pride in that. Seeing me genuinely having a good time on the show is just so important."

Which contestants were seen in The Masked Singer season 9?

As for the celebrities who participated in The Masked Singer season 9, they were:

Medusa: Bishop Briggs Macaw: David Archuleta California Roll: Pentatonix UFO: Olivia Culpo Mantis: Lou Diamond Phillips Gargoyle: Keenan Allen Dandelion: Alicia Witt Lamp: Melissa Joan Hart Doll: Dee Snider Moose: George Wendt Scorpio: Christine Quinn Axolotl: Alexis Bliss Fairy: Holly Robinson Peete Squirrel: Malin Akerman Jackalope: Lele Pons Wolf: Michael Bolton Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash Night Owl: Debbie Gibson Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel Mustang: Sara Evans Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

The winner of The Masked Singer season 9 was Bishop Briggs, aka Medusa, who is a singer and songwriter. Some of her most popular songs are River, White Flag, Never Tear Us Apart, Be Your Love, CHAMPION, The Way I Do, Dark Side, and Wild Horses.

A new episode of The Masked Singer season 10 will air on Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET on Fox.