The Masked Singer season 9 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

The Masked Singer is set to return with a brand new episode this week. The upcoming episode will see the top three masked celebrities go up against each other to see who makes it to the finale of season 9.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The remaining three celebrity singers perform, but only two move on to compete in the season finale."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9 on Fox.

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9 will feature a three-way battle between Medusa, Macaw, and California Roll

The top three masked celebrities of The Masked Singer season 9 will go up against each other to become the remaining two costumes to compete in the finale in Wednesday’s episode of the Fox singing show.

In a promo uploaded to social media, host Nick Cannon announces that the upcoming segment will feature the show’s first-ever three-way Battle Royale between Medusa, Macaw, and the California Roll. The narrator calls the segment the “biggest showdown of the season”.

While nobody can be certain who is behind the masks, judge and comedian Ken Jeong makes a guess about one of The Masked Singer's season 9 costumes. According to the Hangover actor, the Macaw is none other than Macauley Culkin. While the panel and the audience laughed and booed at his guess, he said:

"Stop booing, just the main clue itself. Macaw-Ley Culkin."

In another promo for the semi-finale episode, Nick Cannon states that he doesn’t think that they’ve witnessed anything “like that” before, and Jenny McCarthy agrees and tells him that her “mind is blown.”

Olivia Culpo was behind the UFO mask

In the previous episode of The Masked Singer season 9, viewers saw four masks go up against each other. While three made it to the next round, one was unmasked and sent packing during the Quarterfinals.

Macaw started the episode by singing You Song by Elton John, followed by California Roll, who sang Creep by Radiohead. The next on stage was UFO, who sang Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse, followed by Medusa, who sang Someone Like You by Adele.

The judges guesses for Macaw included Macauley Culkin, Gavin DeGraw, Ryan Cabrera, Darren Criss, and David Archuleta. As for California Roll, they thought the group could be either Pentatonix, the cast of Hamilton, or Miami Sound Machine.

Their guesses for UFO included Lilly Collins, Rebecca Romijn, and Molly Sims. The Masked Singer season 9 judges think that Medusa could be either Ellie Goulding, Imogen Heap, Regina Spektor, Bishop Briggs, Amy Lee, Halsey, or Ashlee Simpson.

Towards the end of the episode, the audience voted, and the mask with the least amount of votes was UFO, which meant that Macaw, California Roll, and Medusa made it to the next round. Before the UFO was unmasked, the judges submitted their final guesses, which include Molly Sims, Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins, and Rebecca Romijn. However, they were all wrong, as the person behind the mask turned out to be former Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

