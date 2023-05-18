"Who is that?": The Masked Singer fans have no idea who Bishop Briggs is as singer wins the trophy

The season 9 finale of The Masked Singer aired on Fox network on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an intense singing battle between Medusa and Macaw as the two finalists competed for the golden trophy. The singers had to perform two songs each to impress the judges and the studio audience so that they could vote for them.

Medusa performed on My Chemical Romance’s Welcome to the Black Parade and Sia’s Elastic Heart. While her tone was not harmonious, her energy and movements impressed the audience.

Meanwhile, Macaw sang James Bay’s Hold Back the River and Eric Carmen’s All by Myself in the finale and blew away the judges with his emotional performances.

Eventually, the studio audience decided to vote for Medusa, who was later unmasked as popular singer Bishop Briggs. She won the Golden Mask trophy and sang her original song, River, as her encore performance.

The Masked Singer fans were excited to know about the winner of the competition but failed to recognize the 30-year-old songwriter on stage. They wondered who Bishop Briggs was and flooded Twitter with doubts about her identity.

Jenn N. @lapetitecupcake I must be old. They unmasked the winner on #TheMaskedSinger tonight and I was still saying “who is that?” 🤣 I must be old. They unmasked the winner on #TheMaskedSinger tonight and I was still saying “who is that?” 🤣

The Masked Singer fans googled Bishop Briggs after the finale

Medusa aka Bishop Briggs has been a part of the competition since the first episode of season 9. She was saved by the bell in episode 3 and also won the "Battle of the Saved" contestants in week 11. Medusa successfully defeated UFO and California Roll in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

The Masked Singer fans were very eager to know more about Medusa and googled Bishop Briggs after the episode ended.

Ashley Gibson @marash96 I've had it with this show 🤦🏾‍♀️ Who are these people??????? I actually have heard of the guy but I've never even heard of who Medusa is... #TheMaskedSinger I've had it with this show 🤦🏾‍♀️ Who are these people??????? I actually have heard of the guy but I've never even heard of who Medusa is... #TheMaskedSinger

Ernest III @ErnmanSellsOut



(Yep, it's so bad that we're watching that show. Well, she is, really. I'm not.) I don't know who this "Medusa" is, but mom hates her and thinks it's all rigged (duh!) and that she's probably sleeping with someone. #TheMaskedSinger (Yep, it's so bad that we're watching that show. Well, she is, really. I'm not.) I don't know who this "Medusa" is, but mom hates her and thinks it's all rigged (duh!) and that she's probably sleeping with someone. #TheMaskedSinger (Yep, it's so bad that we're watching that show. Well, she is, really. I'm not.)

Tanya @tlselle72 🤷🏼‍♀️ #MaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX I had to Google on who the heck is Bishop Briggs are! Still don't know her lol. 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger I had to Google on who the heck is Bishop Briggs are! Still don't know her lol. 🤔👀🤷🏼‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX

KT @sloyoroll01973 I'm officially old... I have no idea who Bishop Briggs is. #TheMaskedSinger I'm officially old... I have no idea who Bishop Briggs is. #TheMaskedSinger

Who is Bishop Briggs?

30-year-old Bishop Briggs is a British-American singer known for her single River, which has been streamed more than 460 million times on Spotify. Her debut album, Church of Scars, was released in April 2018 and some of her popular songs are Champion, We Will Rock You, and Be Your Love.

Bishop has won the 2019 Music Moves Europe Awards in the best pop artist category and was nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018 under the best push artist category. She released several songs in 2021 to pay respects to her sister, who passed away at 30 due to ovarian cancer.

Briggs gave birth to her first child in August 2022 and her song Superhuman is a love letter to her son. She mentioned in The Masked Singer finale:

"I hope when my son watches this he’ll hear Medusa’s message that we are capable of being so many different things all at once. That with great loss there is always still joy and more than anything it’s worth fighting for. I hope I make him proud."

While fans can stream The Masked Singer season 9 on Hulu, Fox network has not confirmed if the show will return for its 10th season.

