"Macaw was robbed": The Masked Singer fans upset as Medusa aka Bishop Briggs wins the finale over David Archuleta

The finale of The Masked Singer season 9 aired on Fox on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an intense singing battle between the two finalists - Medusa and Macaw. Medusa was one of the first performers of the series and was saved by the bell in her group. Macaw, on the other hand, was the winner of group two and had easily defeated other challengers in the later stages of the show.

In the finale, Macaw dazzled the audience with an emotional rendition of James Bay’s Hold Back the River. The judges were impressed by his performance and Ken even said that it was the “strongest performance I have seen you do all season.”

Meanwhile, Medusa once again brought the drama on stage by singing an intense version of Sia’s Elastic Heart, screaming the lyrics and moving around the stage in the middle of the performance.

In their final performance, Macaw and Medusa both gave their best by performing on All By Myself and Welcome to the Black Parade, respectively. While Macaw kept it soft and made the song sound like a ballad, Medusa kept on jumping during her performance.

The Masked Singer fans were sure that Macaw, later unmasked as David Archuleta, was going to win the competition but were very shocked to learn that Medusa, aka Bishop Briggs, ended up as the winner.

They called out the showmakers for rigging the results and said that Macaw was "robbed."

The Masked Singer fans think that the competition was rigged

All throughout the season, Medusa has won some big challenges despite not being "good enough" for them, according to fans. She even managed to defeat the Pentatonix group in the semi-finals, despite the latter putting on a stellar show.

The Masked Singer fans felt that the show was "rigged" and the judges had already decided that Medusa was going to lift the trophy.

BlAh BlAh🦋💫 @Jenn56518592 I just have to say MACAW should've won it #TheMaskedSinger got it wrong I just have to say MACAW should've won it #TheMaskedSinger got it wrong

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan #TheMaskedSinger will go down to be my most hated season ever. I really hate season 9, because that season robbed California Roll and now Macaw from winning the whole season! The show once again is rigged. #TheMaskedSinger will go down to be my most hated season ever. I really hate season 9, because that season robbed California Roll and now Macaw from winning the whole season! The show once again is rigged.

Sherrie Fancher @JTull_fan #themaskedsinger @DavidArchie was robbed. This show has proven it's totally scripted. Macaw mopped the floor with Medusa tonight. #themaskedsinger @DavidArchie was robbed. This show has proven it's totally scripted. Macaw mopped the floor with Medusa tonight.

ReeRee @Grumma_Ree Ummmm how did Medusa win?! Macaw was robbed!!!! #TheMaskedSinger Ummmm how did Medusa win?! Macaw was robbed!!!! #TheMaskedSinger

Nick Masi @Musiclvr_03 What is up with reality singing competitions lately? They all have predictable and incorrect endings. The Macaw was 100% the better singer and entertainer. All Medusa did was scream 90% of the time. #themaskedsinger What is up with reality singing competitions lately? They all have predictable and incorrect endings. The Macaw was 100% the better singer and entertainer. All Medusa did was scream 90% of the time. #themaskedsinger

Taylor Sims @TaylorSims9615 Macaw was so much better!! What happened? Medusa wasn't even good enough to make it past Pentatonix let alone David Archuleta #TheMaskedSinger Macaw was so much better!! What happened? Medusa wasn't even good enough to make it past Pentatonix let alone David Archuleta #TheMaskedSinger

Kendrick Clarke @KendrickClarke7 Everyone knows the macaw was the better singer but the panels been pulling for Medusa all season. This show is rigged! #TheMaskedSinger Everyone knows the macaw was the better singer but the panels been pulling for Medusa all season. This show is rigged! #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/ssquvWpzlb

Brooke @CrazyBoothSocks Normally I agree with the results but not here. Macaw was the better performer #themaskedsinger . They clearly cite in who they think is “famous” Normally I agree with the results but not here. Macaw was the better performer #themaskedsinger. They clearly cite in who they think is “famous”

About David Archuleta

32-year-old David Archuleta is a singer from Miami, Florida. He is known for competing in American Idol season 7 and ranking second in the competition. David has been singing since he was a child and won the children's division of the Utah Talent Competition at just 10 years of age.

Archuleta’s first single album, Crush, was released in August 2008 and he has since made eight albums. He battled with se*uality for several years before coming out as gay and taking a “step away” from religion. Archuleta is currently living in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fox Network has not revealed if The Masked Singer will return for a 10th season. Fans can stream season 9 of the competition on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes