When did Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans start dating? Relationship explored as The Masked Singer judge announces engagement on social media

The Masked Singer judge and singer Nicole Scherzinger is currently on vacation in Hawaii, and it seems like the vacation turned into a celebration as the television personality posted a carousel of pictures of her boyfriend, Thom Evans, down on one knee, holding a ring.

Nicole and Tom first met in October 2019 and made their relationship public a few months later as they attended the Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills and even the red carpet on January 5, 2020.

On June 26, 2023, Tom also shared the same pictures uploaded by Nicole and captioned it “My Ever After.”

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans met during an episode of X Factor: Celebrity

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger was one of the judges of X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. During one of the episodes of the talent show, the former international rugby player and model from Scotland, Thom, appeared as part of Try Star, consisting of two other Rugby union players.

While Thom and his group didn’t win the show and placed fifth, it looks like he won something much more exciting, Nicole Scherzinger’s heart. However, before they announced their relationship to the world, an ITV source said that Thom was completely Nicole’s type.

The ITV source continued:

"And for his part, Thom was smitten early on – he’s always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world."

They continued that he “fancied her” long before they met on the show and was initially nervous about starting something and ruining his chances on the show. But they had great chemistry from the start.

Two months after the show, The Masked Singer judge and Thom were spotted in London together, and a month later, in January 2020, they officially made their relationship by appearing on the Red Carpet together in Beverly Hills for the Golden Globes Afterparty.

Six months later, Nicole met Thom’s parents, which the rugby player shared in a series of pictures on social media. In January 2021, Scherzinger opened up about her relationship with Thom while in conversation with The Times.

She spoke about her past relationship and said she had been through her “fair share” of insecurities and battled many challenges and relationships.

She added:

"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."

A few months later, The Masked Singer star and Thom attended the amFar Venice gala together. The two have often taken to their social media accounts to share their special moments with the world, and in April 2022, they attended Coachella together.

Who is Thom Evans?

The Masked Singer cast member Nicole Scherzinger’s fiance, as of Tuesday, June 27, was born in Zimbabwe on April 2, 1885. The former rugby player played for the Glasgow Warriors and was a part of ten test appearances for Scotland.

However, his athletic career ended at the age of 24 as he was forced to retire due to a neck injury that he got while playing for Scotland as they went up against Wales. The damage was so severe that Thom was close to paralysis or even death.

The Masked Singer is set to return to screens with season 10; filming will likely start in July 2023.

