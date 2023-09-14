Why do fans think Tom Sandoval is Diver on The Masked Singer season 10? Details explored

The Masked Singer, a competition that seamlessly merges mystery with musical prowess, is set to premiere its tenth season on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. With regular clues being dropped, the audience has begun their search for the sixteen disguised celebrities, and they believe they may have already identified one.

Fans are almost certain that The Diver is none other than the #Scandoval sensation, Tom Sandoval. Kicking off his introduction by claiming to be "pumped", The Masked Singer also mentions being "the most hated", which is being viewed as a subtle ode to his broken relationship with Ariana Madix.

While this could be a clever way to trick them, the personality gives away too many hints that point in the direction of the Vanderpump Rules star.

The Masked Singer: The Diver spills too much, too soon

The celebrity concealing themselves behind the persona of The Diver just dropped their first set of clues, bearing similarities to the Vanderpump Rules star who's recently been making waves. Tom Sandoval, from the cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, is the top suspect for being The Masked Singer, considering he also has proven musical talent.

Hawk-eyed fans have broken down every word said by The Masked Singer in the promo, and more than one hint confirms their doubts.

To begin, they say they're "pumped", which is seemingly an obvious reference to the show Vanderpump Rules. Since he also calls himself The Diver, and while that may be far from Sandoval's real life, Reddit believes that this could be a clue to the new dive lounge set up by him and Tom Schwartz, Schwartz and Sandy's.

This personality goes on to say they're the "most hated creature in the ocean," which has an uncanny resemblance to a statement made by Tom Sandoval in March 2023. Following #Scandoval and Tom's cheating on Ariana Madix, whom he'd been dating for nine years, he termed himself "one of the most hated people in America." Understandably so, considering all fans were rallying behind Ariana.

#Scandoval for those who are new to the controversy, was coined when Tom Sandoval started off his affair with Rachel Leviss, a fellow Vanderpump Rules, by two-timing his long-term partner, Ariana Madix. Both he and Leviss found themselves in the line of fire from both cast members and the audience alike.

Another sign pointing to him, which may have been the one to cement the beliefs of the fans, was when he lifted a black cloak, revealing a red Cardinal. The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most renowned baseball teams in Sandoval's native place.

Considering that Tom Sandoval was recently on another FOX reality show titled Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that he's also appearing on the network's new show, The Masked Singer.

With more signs gradually being revealed about the other personas, the audience is sure to put their detective hats on to identify them. The allure and mystery continue, and all will be unraveled in due time, with The Masked Singer season 10 premiering on September 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FOX.