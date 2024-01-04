What is Katt Williams' net worth in 2024? Details explored as comedian makes allegedly explosive comments

Micah "Katt" Williams, better known simply as Katt Williams, has recently caught netizens' attention, following his latest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. The artist accused fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer of allegedly stealing his jokes. The rapper, comedian, and actor then called out television host and producer Steve Harvey, calling him a "potato head," leaving fans stunned.

Katt Williams is a veteran in the comedy scene and has been around for a long time. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native gained widespread recognition through his work in stand-up comedy, and in the process, he has earned himself a net worth of $2 million as of 2024. Of course, this is a rough estimate, with sources citing that his net worth goes beyond $2 million.

Katt Williams is best known for his HBO comedy special, It's Pimpin' Pimpin. He has also appeared in several movies.

Katt Williams has built his fortune from stand-up comedy alone

Apart from his most popular show, It's Pimpin' Pimpin, Williams has also worked in Kattpacalypse, another HBO production. He has also featured in many other stand-up comedy specials that have contributed to his net worth.

As an active member of the comedian circuit for almost all his career, he has done many such specials, one of the most prominent ones being Wild 'n Out, a critically acclaimed improv. Williams' film appearances include Friday After Next and Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, among many others.

While details about his earnings are unclear, in the recent podcast appearance, the comedian indicated that he makes $100k whenever he does a stand-up show in a "rinky-dink town." Williams also claimed that he donates $10k from each of his shows to local charities. He also claimed to have "turned down $50 million four times" to maintain his integrity, though details about this are unclear.

What did Katt Williams say in the Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast?

Katt Williams created quite a controversy during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast by accusing three of his contemporary comedians for various reasons.

Williams first called out Cedric the Entertainer, claiming that the veteran comedian allegedly stole his jokes. He also claimed that the jokes by Cedric the Entertainer were apparently not on par with his. The comedian went on to criticize Cedric's looks, comparing him to a "walrus" with no talent. He said:

"We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes. He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi."

He then called out comedy veteran Steve Harvey for allegedly plagiarizing Curry's role as Mark Cooper on The Steve Harvey Show.

"The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had...Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit."

He also criticized Harvey for reportedly not landing good Hollywood roles despite the high volume of films that come out every year.

Lastly, Katt Williams also called out Smiley for apparently lying to him about a role. He further added towards the end that the trio of comedians had reportedly conspired against him for years now.

"For 30 years, they're a group. These aren't three random guys...The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is."

These comments are already prompting heated reactions around the world, although the three comedians are yet to comment on the matter.