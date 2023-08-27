How long has Steve Harvey been married? Marriages explored amid recent divorce fiasco 

Steve Harvey has been trending on social media after many claimed that his wife cheated on him with the comedian’s bodyguard. Many netizens claimed that Steve found out about the alleged relationship between his wife, Marjorie Bridges, and the bodyguard, and the couple is now filing for divorce due to the same.

As social media erupted in memes and posts, Harvey's friend Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman, took matters into his own hands and clarified how the news was false and just started as a rumor. The friend of the comedian also claimed that Marjorie and Steve are doing well and that the cheating and divorce rumors are fake and untrue.

However, as the news captivated the interest of many and went viral on social media within a short span, many were interested in knowing more details about Steve Harvey’s marital life. The couple, Steve and Bridges, tied the knot in 2007, which makes them married for more than 16 years as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Bridges is Steve’s third wife, as the comedian was previously married to two other women, but the marriages did not work out for too long.

Prior to tying the knot with Bridges, Steve Harvey was married to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford

Steve Harvey, the 66-year-old comedian, was dragged on social media after several netizens alleged that his marriage is in trouble because his wife, Marjorie Bridges, allegedly cheated and is now filing for divorce. While the news was soon debunked as fake, the comedian started trending on Twitter for his previous marriages.

While Steve and Marjorie have been married for 16 years, the two met in 1990 and started dating after a few years. However, as the two tied the knot, Steve became a stepfather to Marjorie’s three kids, Morgan, Jason, and Lori. Marjorie also became stepmother to the children Steve had with his ex-wives.

Before Steve took the vows with Bridges, he was married to Mary Lee Harvey for nine years. The couple share a son, Wynton, who is now 25 years old. As per many reports, the marriage ended on an amicable note, and Steve Harvey claimed many times that even after his divorce from Mary, the two continued to remain best friends. In fact, in an interview with Jet, he even said:

“She’s the mother of my son, one of my greatest gifts, and she helped me get to where I am, so I will never say anything negative about her.”

However, news also floated at the time that Mary had accused Steve of "threatening, manipulating, and even causing emotional distress." While nothing can be said for sure, Steve’s team continued to deny the allegations and emphasized how the two ended the marriage mutually.

On the other hand, Steve’s first wife was Marcia. The couple got married in 1981 and were together for 13 years before they filed for divorce in 1994. Steve has three kids with his first wife: two twin girls, Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick. Marcia is an author but has remained private about her life.

Currently, Steve Harvey is married to his wife, Marjorie, and the couple is adored by many as they keep sharing small love notes for one another on social media. At the moment, Marjorie has not commented on the rumors, however, social media users continue to pour in their two cents on the matter.