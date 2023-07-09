How rich is Steve Harvey? Television personality set to host Celebrity Family Feud

In just a few hours, Celebrity Family Feud returns for its ninth season on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. During each episode of Celebrity Family Feud, two celebrities will team up with their family or friends, and both teams compete against one another.

They will be asked questions based on surveys. Points will be awarded to the team who answers closest to the survey answer. Among the quiz games that they will be playing is Fast Money, where the winning team will receive $25,000 in prize money.

In addition to being exciting for fans, the winning team will donate the prize money from each round to their chosen charity foundation. Furthermore, Steve Harvey, who has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, will be hosting the show, Celebrity Family Feud.

It is also reported that Steve earns between $40-50 million every year, of which $20 million comes from his radio show and $10 million from hosting TV shows.

The ninth season of Celebrity Family Feud will be hosted by Steve Harvey

The show, Celebrity Family Feud, has been running since 2008 and has had many hit seasons over the years. Since Steve Harvey started hosting the show back in 2015, there has been no end to the fun for fans.

The comedian and actor has also hosted Little Big Shots, Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Family Feud Africa, Family Feud, and The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Furthermore, his stand-up comedy has been featured in The Original Kings of Comedy and The Kings of Comedy Tour.

There are several books he has written throughout his career, including Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, Straight Talk No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Get This, Get Rich LP. Furthermore, Steve Harvey has won a number of awards, such as seven Daytime Emmys, two Marconi Awards, and fourteen NAACP Image Awards.

A look at what fans can expect from Celebrity Family Feud's upcoming season

Celebrity Family Feud is sure to be exciting, as Steve Harvey will ask interesting questions and celebrities will respond with compelling answers.

There is no confirmed list of the celebrities who will appear on the ABC show this season as of yet, but Rotten Tomatoes reports that Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Simien, Marcus Lemonis, and Bert Kreischer might be appearing. On July 9, 2023, the first episode of the show will air, followed by the second episode on July 16, 2023.

Gayle King and Bush Hughes will appear in the show's season 9 episode 1, as mentioned in the synopsis:

“The cast of "Yellowjackets" led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, and Gayle King and Sophia Bush Hughes battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.”

Season 8 of the show featured Kal Penn, Erika Christensen, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, and Joyce Abbott among others. In addition, it is anticipated that this season will consist of ten episodes. Aside from Ken Fuchs as director, Gabrielle Johnston, Jennifer Mullin, Steve Harvey, and Thom Beers are executive producers.

On July 9, fans can watch the latest season of the show, Celebrity Family Feud, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Following its release, the show will also be available on FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu.

