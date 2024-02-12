“That’s outrageous”: Jalen Rose drawing Usher-Michael Jackson comparisons draws vehement criticism from fans

R&B king Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday. He entertained the thousands of fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the millions across the globe who watched the highly anticipated extravaganza. The “U Don’t Have to Call Her” singer was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

The performance was mostly a walk down memory lane of some of the headliner’s top hits over the past 30 years. He did whole verses and in some cases just a line or two from his most popular creations and productions. The “You Make Me Wanna” artist even put on skates to entertain the crowd.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose was so impressed with Usher’s performance that he stated on X (formerly Twitter):

“Usher is the new era MJ. No debate.”

People quickly reacted to Rose’s bold declaration. Lu Dort, the OKC Thunder’s defensive ace, had this to say:

“We all love usher but that’s outrageous”

The MJ the former Indiana Pacers star referred to wasn’t the legendary Michael Jordan but the late pop icon Michael Jackson. In 1993, the NFL desperately wanted someone who could put on a dazzling show that would make the Super Bowl a global event. They couldn’t have picked a better entertainer than the “Beat It” singer who was considered a transcendent superstar.

Jackson’s set in the halftime of Super Bowl XXVII included "Jam," "Billie Jean," "Black or White," "We Are the World" and "Heal the World." The NFL’s tradition of getting the best entertainers was reportedly cultivated by the league’s effort of trying to live up to that legendary performance.

How Usher’s performance stood up to Michael Jackson’s number in 1993 will be up for debate. It’s an argument that will most likely only gain more fuel in the coming weeks.

Usher and Alicia Keys highlighted Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher brought out the big guns in his effort to entertain the fans watching Super Bowl LVIII. He called on Alicia Keys, who is considered a genius by many when it comes to songwriting and singing. She made her grand entrance when she sang her hit “If I ain’t Got You.”

The two also performed their uber-popular collaboration “My Boo.” The chemistry between the two superstar artists was very evident. Some would even say that the "Yeah!" artist went overboard when he hugged his co-star while doing their number.

Keys, who was dressed in a revealing sparkling red outfit, is married to producer and DJ Swizz Beatz. Some thought that the somewhat steamy scene was unnecessary and could have been avoided. Regardless of that episode, most still opined that it was one of the greatest shows, one that lived up to Michael Jackson’s 1993 spectacle.

