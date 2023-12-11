"What it’s all about": David Beckham, Ludacris join fans in showing love to emotional LeBron James after Bronny's debut

LeBron James and his son Bronny had a lot to celebrate. LeBron’s team won the NBA In-Season Tournament for the first time, while Bronny played his first college game for the USC Trojans after recovering from his cardiac arrest in July.

The proud father couldn't contain his emotions as he posted Bronny James' highlights on his Instagram.

"Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you," captioned LeBron.

The four-time NBA champion's friends and fellow celebrities flocked over to send their regards and praises to LeBron and Bronny.

David Beckham and Ludacris gives their replies on James post on Bronny's USC debut

"Proud moment man ❤️ this is what it’s all about x FAMILY ❤️ @kingjames ❤️," wrote the football star David Beckham on LeBron's post.

At the same time, rapper Ludacris showed his appreciation for Bronny's debut by simply posting a crown emoji.

One of Bronny's tight friends is Shaquille O'Neil's son, Shareef, who also had health troubles that derailed his basketball progress. In the post, Shareef replied, "Real Warrior!".

LeBron James and his sons Bronny and Bryce making their respective marks in basketball for the past week

With their recent achievements, it has been quite a week for LeBron James and his family. During the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took home the NBA Cup and etched their names as the first-ever champions of the inaugural tournament.

On top of that, LeBron was also named MVP of the NBA In-Season Tournament, and all of his teammates are $500,000 richer.

"We made history. Any time you’re on the right side of history, you take it," said James during his post-game interview.

In 16 minutes of playing time, Bronny was able to tally four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block against Long Beach State.

At the same time, Bryce James has also been making noteworthy strides, scoring nine points, all from the three-point line, in a high school tournament where Sierra Canyon secured a 10-point victory against Centennial in Beverly Hills.