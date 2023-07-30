Bronny and Bryce James are the sons of basketball legend LeBron James, and they have inherited his passion and talent for the game.

Both of them are promising young players who have drawn attention from fans, scouts and media alike.

But how do they compare to each other, and when can we expect them to join their dad in the NBA?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has covered LeBron since his high school days, Bryce is better than Bronny in terms of pure talent. However, Bronny has more desire and drive to be a pro like his father.

Windhorst said on Bill Simmons’ podcast that Bronny is likely to go to college for multiple years before entering the NBA draft, while Bryce may have a higher ceiling if he continues to develop his game.

“I think [Bronny] is going to go to college, maybe for multiple years,” Windhorst said. “The one thing we know is that, for somebody to jump right into the NBA or be [in college] a year and be ready, it’s usually somebody that’s in the top five, six, seven, eight, nine players in any top 100 ranking.”

Bryce James vs Bronny James: How LeBron James’ sons compare and contrast in their basketball journeys

Bronny James, the elder son, is a 6-foot-3 guard who will play for the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference.

He was a highly-rated recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in high school, where he played for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

He averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game in his senior year. He is known for his defensive skills, his three-point shooting and his leadership qualities.

Bryce James, the younger son, is a 6-foot-6 guard who plays for Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. He transferred from Sierra Canyon High School before his junior year.

He is considered to be the more naturally gifted son of LeBron, with a smooth shooting stroke, a high basketball IQ, and a versatile game.

Both Bronny and Bryce have expressed their admiration and gratitude for their father, who has been supportive and involved in their basketball careers. LeBron has previously said his dream is to play with his sons in the NBA someday.

However, that may not happen soon, as Bronny James is still recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered during practice at USC earlier this week. Bryce James is yet to graduate from high school and enter college.