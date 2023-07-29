Bronny James health update: How is LeBron James’ son doing now post cardiac arrest?

Earlier this week, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest while practicing at USC. The harrowing situation left the NBA community distraught as fans, analysts and LeBron James' peers all held onto hope for positive updates.

When the news broke Tuesday, reports indicated that Bronny James was out of the ICU, but remained in the hospital while doctors looked into the cause. At the time, the James family had yet to open up on the details of the situation. However, a report indicated that LeBron and Savannah were both optimistic.

On Thursday evening, LeBron James posted a tweet on the matter, thanking everyone for sending him and his family well wishes. The same day, Bronny James was released from the hospital and was seen out for dinner with his parents and siblings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A source spoke to PEOPLE about the family's dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California:

“LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner. It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery."

In addition, the source indicated that other dinner-goers continued to approach the family, with LeBron repeatedly expressing how grateful he was.

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center releases update on Bronny James after discharge

Following his discharge from this hospital this week, the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center released a statement on Bronny James. The statement, which was relayed by USA Today, made it sound as though medical professionals familiar with James' case were optimistic about his recovery.

While there were no update given regarding his future on the court, the most important thing is that James seems poised for a full recovery.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

"Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for this continued progress and encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

So far, there has been no word from the medical team regarding what the next steps are for Bronny. In the case of Shareef O'Neal, who was at risk of going into cardiac arrest due to a heart-related birth defect, he was faced with a difficult decision.

On one hand, he could retire from sports and live a normal life. On the other hand, he could make the choice to undergo open heart surgery to fix the abnormality, allowing him to resume hs basketball career.

O'Neal, who has since spoken with Bronny James, opted for the latter, undergoing open heart surgery before then resuming his career.

While there's been no word on whether or not James' recovery will follow a similar path, it's clear that he has the support of the NBA community behind him.

(Suggested Reading: Exclusive: Top cardiologists weigh in on Bronny James' recovery)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)