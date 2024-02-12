"WHERE IS JUSTIN BIEBER?": Super Bowl fans left disappointed as Usher's Halftime Show does not include singer

Justin Bieber's fans were left disappointed at the Super Bowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024, as the Canadian pop singer did not take the stage to join Usher as a surprise performer.

Bieber was pictured in the arena stands dancing with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as Usher performed his hits at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an epic showdown.

With rumors circulating that Justin Bieber was expected to join Usher on stage, many Beliebers were eager to see their favorite singer perform after a long hiatus. However, they were disappointed when Usher's lineup of surprise guests did not include Bieber in the ensemble. In fact, one fan even took to X, demanding,

"WHERE IS JUSTIN BIEBER"

Usher and Justin Bieber have previously collaborated on many projects, including the romantic pop hit Somebody To Love. When Bieber first exploded on the music scene, Usher reportedly took him under his wing to mentor the singer, and the duo co-wrote and produced songs together.

Justin Bieber not performing at Halftime show leaves Beliebers crushed

The Super Bowl Halftime show is a spectacle that everyone looks forward to, and this year, fans found the lineup especially incredible. Usher took the stage by storm with a bevy of special guests like H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil' John, Will.I.Am, and Alicia Keys.

However, Beliebers were crushed when they realized that Justin Bieber did not join Usher for a performance. Instead, the singer was spotted on the sidelines with his wife, enjoying the show. Fans soon took to X to express their disappointment with this development.

Usher dazzles audience at the Super Bowl Halftime

Fans had high expectations of Justin Bieber reuniting with Usher due to rumors circulated about the same. While Bieber's absence was heavily felt by his fans, Usher's 13-minute Super Bowl Halftime performance was still labelled "iconic" by viewers.

Joined by celebrity guests, the R&B singer and dancer performed his most popular songs from his discography, including Love in this Club, Yeah!, Bad Girl, OMG, and Get Low.

According to Rolling Stone, Usher shared that his goal was to bring his Atlanta flavor to Vegas with his Super Bowl performance.

“I’ve been able to bring a great deal of Atlanta and the melting pot that it is, musically and culturally, to Las Vegas. It wasn’t easy to do but I turned Vegas into Atlanta. I took the V and turned it upside down.”

Usher also paid homage to his longtime drummer Aaron Spears, who died in October 2023, by leaving a gold drum set open on stage to honor his late friend.

In other news, Justin Bieber's last public performance was at the NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, on February 3, 2024. According to Rolling Stone, the singer returned to the stage for the first time in a year, performing his most iconic songs from his career, including Eenie Meenie, Baby, Peaches, Ghost, and Hold On.

