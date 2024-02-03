Is Justin Bieber playing in 2024 NHL All-Star game?

Justin Bieber is attending the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The pop sensation has taken on the role of celebrity captain for the team, aligning with the Toronto Maple Leafs captain, Auston Matthews. But Bieber won't be playing today in the All-Star game.

Bieber made a stylish entrance at the Scotiabank Arena, showcasing a vibrant pink oversized jacket with light pink polka dots.

Bieber's brand, Drew House, contributed to the design of this year's All-Star jerseys.

After his arrival, Bieber joined his Team Matthews teammates in the locker room, engaging in lighthearted banter with Matthews and Mitch Marner during pregame rituals. Marner praised Bieber's outfit, dubbing it a "winning jacket" in a video shared by the Maple Leafs.

Later, the music icon transitioned from his eye-catching jacket to the blue Team Matthews jersey and donned a pair of skates to actively participate in warmups on the ice as the celebrity captain.

Did Justin Bieber ever play Hockey?

In what should come as no surprise, Justin Bieber has indeed played hockey in the past. Being a Canadian, hockey was Bieber's first love.

Prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star game, ESPN dispatched a camera team to conduct a brief interview with Rick Schwartzentruber, Justin Bieber's former hockey coach. During the interview, Schwartzentruber recounted a recent run-in with the international pop icon while browsing at Target,

"He came over and shook my hand and thanked me for being his coach. I thought that was pretty cool. He told me he was still playing hockey in LA and having fun."

Schwartzentruber reminisced about how, from a young age, Bieber possessed hockey skills that outshone many of his peers.

"He was a really good skater, really smooth on his skates and a really good stickhandler. To raise the puck at nine, 10 years old, most kids can’t do it much, but he could raise the puck and shoot high or wide and hit the goalie in the stomach."

Bieber had earlier made an appearance in the 2017 All-Star game, which featured a star-studded roster that included Tim Robbins and Cuba Gooding Jr.