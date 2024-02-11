5 ridiculous bets being placed on Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show

Usher is set to perform in the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show in Las Vegas and keeping with the host city's charm, there are myriad bets being placed on what might happen during his performance. It was not so long ago that the NFL was speaking out against gambling but it has since embraced it as betting has become commonplace. And wagers are not just limited to the game but with the entertainment associated with it as well.

Some of the bets are more mundane centered around the likes of number of songs Usher will sing and what his first and last melodies will be. But when the biggest show in America is taking place in Las Vegas, there is nothing really off the table. These are some of the most ridiculous bets being placed on the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show.

#1 - Will the performer debut a new song during the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show?

Usher's new album "Coming Home" released just two days before Super Bowl 2024 and there is a thought that he will debut a new song during the Halftime show. That is why multiple betting sites are offering odds for a binary choice to this question with FanDuel proving a +100 on No and a -120 on Yes.

#2 - Will Usher wear sunglasses during the first song?

The Halftime show performer has a penchant for sunglasses and you can bet on that too. Even though the performance is in the evening, the bright lights might bring out a signature look by Usher where he comes out wearing shades. FanDuel is offering -270 for Yes and +205 for No.

#3 - How many times will the singer change his outfit during the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show?

The Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show should be a high octane performance. That might necessitate the singer having to change his outfits frequently for both practical and stylistic purposes. FanDuel is offering odds on over and under 1.5. Over is at -160 and under is at +120.

#4 - Odds on the first words uttered

Before he starts singing, Usher is expected to announce his arrival to the big stage by giving a shout out to those in attendance. Here is a list of the odds FanDuel is offering at the moment.

Yo +250

Vegas +300

What's up +350

Hello +500

Yeah +500

Make some noise +600

Usher +600

I can't hear you +800

Peace +800

#5 - Will any performers have a wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show?

Exactly twenty years ago, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson combined for one of the most infamous Super Bowl moments that brough the words "wardrobe malfunction" into common parlance. The different treatment meted out to the two people involved has been widely discussed too.

With this being an anniversary of sorts, Bovada is offering odds of Yes at +1000) and No at -4000.