Alicia Keys joined Usher for the Super Bowl Halftime show and all fans could talk about was her voice cracking under pressure. It was a fabulous performance overall but social media is filled with folks itching for a comment.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam her for being the lowlight of an otherwise exquisitely choreographed show. They said that Alicia Keys' voice crack was one of the worst they have ever heard, resorting to the kind of hyperbolic thoughts that are common on the platform. Some were particularly scathing that it came right at the beginning of the performance. Here are some sample responses.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alicia Keys among the many stars lighting up Super Bowl 58

Alicia Keys was not the only star to wow the crowd, her voice crack notwithstanding, during Super Bowl 59. During the halftime show, she was joined by other guest performers like Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Usher showcased both his song skills and his skating abilities but did not perform any songs from his latest album.

Reba McEntire sang a fabluous rendition of the National Anthem and Post Malone sang 'America the Beautiful'. Prior to the teams coming out, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' was performed by Andra Day.

And that was just on the field. The biggest star off the field was, of course, Taylor Swift. She has been a constant presence in NFL games ever since she has started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And she was there to lend him support along with others like Blake Lively by her side.

Super Bowl 58 dominated by defense as offenses struggle

Just as Alicia Keys' voice cracked off the field, the pressure seemed to be getting to the offensive players in Super Bowl 58 as well. The first quarter was scoreless and the first half finished with a 10-3 scoreline. In the second half, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted once but Brock Purdy and the 49ers could not take advantage.

The defenses turned up instead and forced both quarterbacks to make poor decisions. The two touchdowns that came that during the first three quarters, one for each team, were came due to individual brilliance and mistakes .The 49ers scored on a trick play and a special teams fumble allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to recover the ball and score.

And that is what makes the Super Bowl special. The pressure gets to the best of them, on and off the field. Whether that is Alicia Keys or the players, they all felt it.