Lil Jon is reportedly releasing a guided meditation album containing 10 tracks

Sources close to Lil Jon have supposedly confirmed the rapper will be releasing a guided meditation album later this month. On February 5, a report from TMZ went viral, with several news publications reporting that the new album will supposedly dive into a more relaxing production of Jon's vocals.

Publications, like Complex Magazine and XXL, cited how sources close to Lil Jon mentioned how the rapper has prioritized making fitness and well-being a significant priority in his life. Supposedly, his decision to create a meditation album was a by-product of the wellness changes the rapper had incorporated into his life.

The report states the new project will combine Lil Jon's passions for wellness and music to deliver a 10-track project on February 16.

According to Jon's Instagram, he recently linked up with Andre 3000, who released an ambient spiritual Jazz album, New Blue Sun, in November last year. This meet-up seemed to confirm to fans that the likelihood of Jon delivering a meditation album was considerably high.

While not confirmed, there are speculations online that Jon will join Usher on stage during his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday (February 11) for their hit single Yeah!

"I gotta check this out": Fans react to TMZ reporting Lil Jon is working on a guided meditation album

Many fans have taken to X to share their reactions to the reports of Lil Jon releasing a new album, switching from his usual "Crunk" vibes to a more mellow sound.

One fan even expressed surprise at hearing about the album, citing how Jon's release of a meditation album was not on their "bingo card" for the year.

Many reactions highlighted his fan's excitement over hearing about the alleged meditation album the rapper is reportedly dropping next week. Fans used titles from his previous releases, like Snap Yo Fingers and Yeah!, to humorously showcase their excitement toward the reported project.

Several fans identified Andre 3000's influence on rappers' changing genres, crediting his recent ambient Jazz album. Many seemed to speculate that Jon and Andre's recent meet-up hinted to fans that the rapper was ready to switch genres with his next project.

One fan highlighted how Andre has sparked a movement, and they are ready to listen to what Lil Jon has to deliver.

Some fans highlighted how Lil Jon could make a surprise appearance at Usher's Super Bowl Performance on Sunday (February 11).

With all the hype around Lil Jon's supposed meditation album and rumored Super Bowl appearance increasing daily, fans are awaiting an official confirmation or a statement from the rapper about this reported project.

Although Jon has appeared as a feature on other projects over the past decade, the rapper's last officially released studio album was Crunk Rock, which dropped back in 2010.

If Jon confirms the rumors surrounding his guided meditation album, the project will mark his career's seventh official studio album.

